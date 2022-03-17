Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Responds to Dolly Parton, Says She’s Still on Ballot

After staying quiet in the three days since Dolly Parton’s declaration that she’d like to bow out of contention for the hall, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation has come forth with a statement, in effect indicating that Parton will remain on the ballot.

With voting already well underway, the Foundation’s position is that, while her “thoughtful” statement is worth consideration, the Hall of Fame is a big tent that includes far more than core rock acts — and it will be left up to the voters.

“All of us in the music community have seen Dolly Parton’s thoughtful note expressing her feeling that she has not earned the right to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” the statement says. “In addition to her incredible talent as an artist, her humility is another reason Dolly is a beloved icon by millions of fans around the world.”

The statement continues, “From its inception, Rock and Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture. Dolly Parton’s music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed. Her nomination to be considered for induction into to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered.”

The Foundation goes on to reiterate that voting is already in process: “Dolly’s recommendation, along with the other 16 nominees for the class of 2022 was sent out earlier this month to our 1,100 general ballot voters, the majority of whom are artists themselves, for consideration for induction at our ceremony.”

It concludes, “We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.”

Parton further explained her position in an interview with Fox Thursday morning: “Well, I didn’t feel exactly right about that,” she said, while being interviewed on the show “Fox & Friends” along with James Patterson, who co-authored her new book “Run, Rose Run.” “Because my perception, and I think the perception of most of America — I just feel like that’s more for the people in rock music. I’ve been educated since then, saying that it’s more than that, but I still didn’t feel right about it. It kind of would be like putting AC/DC in the Country Music Hall of Fame. That just felt a little out of place for me.”

Earlier this week, Variety reported that sources close to the Hall’s leadership said they were disinclined to do anything that would interrupt or subvert a vote already in progress, and were hopeful that Parton will change her mind if she is voted in, as anecdotal evidence among voters indicates she may well be.