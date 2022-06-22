Robin S Thanks Beyoncé for ‘Giving Me My Flowers’ by Sampling ‘Show Me Love’ on ‘Break My Soul’

Earlier this week, Beyoncé surprise-dropped her first single “Break My Soul,” from her forthcoming seventh solo studio album “Renaissance.” The pulsating dance track samples Robin S’ 1993 hit “Show Me Love,” and the beloved house artist appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Wednesday to share her gratitude for the inclusion.

“This is Robin S, and this message goes out to the Queen Bey herself, Beyoncé, to Jay-Z, to the entire team,” she said during her interview. “Thank you so much for giving me my flowers while I’m still alive. I am honored, and I’m excited to see what else can happen.”

Robin says she learned of her song’s usage in the single through her son, who informed her that “Show Me Love” was sampled in the anticipated new release. “My son called me and he’s like, ‘Mom, mom. You’re trending all over the place,’” she told the broadcast. “You know, Beyoncé put her song out and it’s ‘Show Me Love’, and you’re trending everywhere.’”

Robin also revealed that there was no formal contact between her and Beyoncé before the song was released. However, the well-known house performer said “it doesn’t have to be confirmed. A singer knows her songs.”

She also told the program that she was hopeful the two may work together in the future as “that’s always the dream,” and ended the conversation at a loss for words: “I can’t even. Just wow. A lot of thanks.” Robin also sent her thanks to the team of artists and collaborators behind “Break My Soul.”

In the writing credits of “Break My Soul” are Jay-Z, Adam Pigott (a.k.a BlaqNmilD, who’s worked with Drake, Quavo, Megan Thee Stallion and many others), Big Freedia and the writers of Robin’s “Show Me Love.” Robin’s famed dance track was originally released in 1993 and has cemented itself into club culture as a staple that has been sampled and remixed by many artists since.

Watch the full interview with Robin S below.