Robert Gordon, Rockabilly-Revivalist Singer, Dies at 75

Robert Gordon, one of rockabilly’s earliest revivalists and a familiar presence on the 1970s New York City punk rock scene, died Tuesday at the age of 75, his record label confirms to Variety. No cause of death was cited, although his family recently launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist with his battle with acute myeloid leukemia.

“Cleopatra Records would like to offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends. We liked working with Robert and will miss his powerful baritone vocal as well as his focused dedication to his music,” wrote label VP Matt Green.

Gordon’s final album, “Hellafied,” which again teams him with British guitarist Chris Spedding, is being released by the label on Nov. 25.

With his swept-up D.A. haircut and predilection for 1950s clothing, it would have been easy in the 1970s to consider Gordon a “Happy Days”-style throwback. But with a deeply resonant and romantic voice, curatorial precision and excellent taste in guitarist collaborators such as Spedding, Link Wray and Danny Gatton, Gordon was unique among neo-rockabilly revivalists. His work pre-dated that of Brian Setzer’s Stray Cats, who took the sound he embraced to the top of the charts in the early 1980s.

With firebrand Gatton and for RCA, Gordon shifted some of his emphasis away from rockabilly and toward pop, R&B and country for 1981’s “Are You Gonna Be the One” and its MTV-favored hit single “Someday, Someway,” penned by power-pop hero, Marshall Crenshaw.

After parting ways with RCA, Gordon continued to record accomplished rockabilly and blues-based albums for labels such as Viceroy (1994’s “All for The Love of Rock ‘N’ Roll”), Jungle (2004’s “Satisfied Mind”), Rykodisc (2007’s Elvis Presley tribute “It’s Now or Never” with Spedding), Lanark (2014’s “I’m Coming Home”) and Cleopatra for his most recent studio recording, 2020’s aptly-titled “Rockabilly for Life.”

More to come…