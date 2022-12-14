Robert Glasper Announces 2023 Grammy Weekend Show in Los Angeles, Dinner Party Concerts in New York

Grammy and Emmy-winning artist/ producer Robert Glasper has announced his annual Grammy weekend show, set for February 3 at Los Angeles’s the Vermont Hollywood. He will also bring his supergroup Dinner Party, with Terrace Martin and Kamasi Washington, to New York City’s Terminal 5 for two shows in March 2023.

Glasper’s “Black Radio III” album, out now on Loma Vista Recordings and featuring a wide array of legendary guests including H.E.R., Jennifer Hudson, Common, Q-Tip, Ty Dolla $ign, Killer Mike, Big K.R.I.T, PJ Morton, Estelle, Meshell Ndegeocello, Bilal, BJ The Chicago Kid, Esperanza Spalding, India Arie, Lalah Hathaway, Alex Isley and more, is nominated for two Grammys: Best R&B Album and Best Engineered Album, (Non-Classical). He won 2021’s Best R&B Song for “Better Than I Imagined” with H.E.R. & Meshell Ndgeocello.

Earlier this year, Glasper programmed the inaugural Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa Valley — an offshoot of his annual residency — with headliners including Black Star, Snoop Dogg, Chaka Khan, Maxwell, Dinner Party, Madlib, Corinne Bailey Rae and special guest host Dave Chappelle.

Upcoming concert dates:

FEB 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Vermont Hollywood

MARCH 9 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

BLACK RADIO III SUPREME EDITION TRACKLISTING

Disc 1:

1. In Tune ft. Amir Sulaiman

2. Black Superhero ft. Killer Mike + BJ The Chicago Kid + Big K.R.I.T.

3. Shine ft. D Smoke + Tiffany Gouché

4. Why We Speak ft. Q-Tip + Esperanza Spalding

5. Over ft. Yebba

6. Better Than I Imagined ft. H.E.R. + Meshell Ndegeocello

7. Everybody Wants To Rule the World ft. Lalah Hathaway + Common

8, Everybody Love ft. Musiq Soulchild + Posdnuos

9. It Don’t Matter ft. Gregory Porter + Ledisi

10. Heaven’s Here ft. Ant Clemons

11. Out of My Hands ft Jennifer Hudson

12. Forever ft. PJ Morton + India.Arie

13. Bright Lights (with Ty Dolla $ign)

Disc 2:

1. Lemonade ft PJ Morton

2. Therapy pt.2 Ft Mac Miller

3. Something I Wouldn’t Do ft Estelle

4. Lola Crying (Interlude)

5. My Queen ft Luke James

6. Hi ft India Arie (Interlude)

7. Invitation ft Emily King

8. Easy to See ft BJ the Chicago Kid (interlude)

9. Atlantis ft Bilal + Alex Isley