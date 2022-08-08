Robert Gibbs Joins UTA as Partner and Co-Head of Atlanta Office

UTA announced today that Robert Gibbs has joined the agency as a partner and co-head of its Atlanta office.

In his new role, Gibbs will join UTA Atlanta co-heads Rich Paul, Arthur Lewis, and Steve Cohen to help grow the agency’s footprint across music, sports, film, fine arts, television, podcasts, and more, according to the announcement.

“Robert’s experience in the industry, combined with his enthusiasm to help us build in Atlanta, made him the perfect choice to join UTA and our leadership team there,” said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer. Last September UTA and its partner company Klutch Sports Group established an office in the city.

“Over the past several years the momentum at UTA has been undeniable,” said Gibbs. “Jeremy and the team have built an incredible business and culture which has resonated throughout the industry. I am excited to join at this pivotal time and help expand the company’s business in Atlanta.”

Gibbs was most recently head of music at ICM Partners, where he was the first African American department head of a major agency music department. In addition to his role managing the global music division, he worked with such artists as J. Cole, Ari Lennox, PartyNextDoor, Roy Woods, Earthgang and many others.

NY-based music agent Kevin Jergenson and LA-based music agent Victoria Gutierrez, who both worked closely with Gibbs at ICM on several clients, will join him at UTA. Jergenson has worked extensively with Kamasi Washington, Duckwrth and others, while Gutierrez has worked with Rexx Life Raj, Odie and Kash Doll, among others.

Gibbs also serves on the board of A Place Called Home, a non-profit which provides children and teens living in South Central Los Angeles with the arts, educational programs, counseling, and mentorship.