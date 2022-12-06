Music Industry Moves: Rauw Alejandro Collaborator Yensanjuan Signs With Rimas Publishing

Rimas Publishing, the publishing arm for the Puerto Rican-based Rimas Entertainment label, has signed Yensanjuan to a global publishing agreement.

The musician, born Roberto Rivera Elias, has collaborated with several of Latin music’s biggest names including Alvaro Díaz, Feid, Rauw Alejandro, Sebastián Yatra, and Young Miko. He most recently appeared on Alejandro’s “Trap Cake, Vol. 2,” which earned a Latin Grammy nomination and a nod at the 2023 Grammy Awards for best música urbana album.

“I am living one of the most exciting moments of my career, enjoying the process and achieving many important recognitions. I look forward to this new chapter, joining Rimas Publishing as part of a family of musicians and colleagues that I greatly respect,” commented Elias.

The artist joins Rimas Publishing’s stacked roster of artists including Bad Bunny, Eladio Carrión, Súbelo NEO, Lennex, Pailita, Mora, Cris MJ, Marcianeke, Corina Smith, Tempo, DJ Negro and Lizzy Parra, among others.

“As Rimas Publishing continues to grow, we are excited to welcome Yensanjuan to our star-studded roster and look forward to a thriving future together,” said Emilio Morales, director of publishing at Rimas. Morales was featured in Variety’s 2022 Hitmakers list for his role in the success of Bad Bunny’s “Me Porto Bonito” and “Tití Me Preguntó.”

+ Melanie Ainsworth is Position Music‘s new chief financial officer, according to an announcement made by Tyler Bacon, president and CEO.

Prior to joining Position Music, Ainsworth served as the financial controller for Big Machine Label Group (BMLG) in Nashville for eight years. She was responsible for managing the daily financial operations of Big Machine Records, the Valory Music Co, BMLG Records, and John Varvatos Records as well as BMLG’s publishing arm, Big Machine Music.

She also helped guide the reconfiguration of the organization’s financial structure after Big Machine was acquired by Ithaca Holdings LLC in 2019 and again in 2021 after Ithaca’s merger with HYBE America.

Ainsworth will join the executive team alongside Bacon, Mark Chipello (VP, head of A&R), J Scavo (GM, recorded music / VP of marketing), Jake Versluis (VP, A&R and interactive media), Emily Weber (VP, head of synch), and Frank Handy (VP, head of administration).

+ Jason McColl has joined Sony Music Nashville as senior director of A&R. He will report to the senior VP of A&R, Taylor Lindsey, and will oversee A&R for a number of artists(Corey Kent, Jameson Rodgers and more), as well as sign and develop new talent and maintain publisher relationships.

McColl was previously director of A&R for Warner Nashville where he worked on campaigns for Bailey Zimmerman and Avery Anna, among others.

+ Warner Chappell Music Mexico has signed an exclusive publishing deal with singer-songwriter Danna Paola.

The Latin pop star boasts collaborations with Sebastián Yatra, Mau y Ricky and David Bisbal, among others. Most recently, Coca-Cola tapped her as one of three female artists set to perform Queen’s “A Kind of Magic” for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and she is currently on her “XT4S1S” tour across Mexico.

“I am thrilled to be part of Warner Chappell,” said Paola. “I’ve been waiting for a music partner like this for a while now and couldn’t be happier! As a songwriter, I’m glad to be part of a company that supports and respects their artists’ creativity, and I’m pretty sure we’re going to create magic together!”