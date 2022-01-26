Rihanna Donates $15 Million to Climate Justice Organizations

Rihanna is putting $15 million behind her belief that climate change is a social justice issue by making that sizable donation to the movement through her Clara Lionel Foundation.

On Tuesday the singer announced that the money will be distributed between 18 climate justice organizations working in seven Caribbean nations and the United States, including the Climate Justice Alliance, the Indigenous Environmental Network, and the Movement for Black Lives, according to the Associated Press.

“Climate disasters, which are growing in frequency and intensity, do not impact all communities equally, with communities of color and island nations facing the brunt of climate change,” Rihanna said in a statement.

The grants, which were made in partnership with Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey’s #StartSmall fund, are focused on groups with female, LGBTQ and Black and indigenous leaders because their communities are at the greatest risk.

“Funders must build partnerships with grassroots organizations, acknowledging their deep understanding of what is necessary to achieve climate justice in their own communities,” said Justine Lucas, Clara Lionel Foundation’s executive director.

During the height of the pandemic in 2020, Rihanna and Dorsey together donated $15 million to mental-health services as well as $2.1 million each to aid victims of domestic violence in Los Angeles.

Earlier this week, Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie line announced a new funding round of $125 million led by Neuberger Berman.

Rihanna was officially named a billionaire last year when Forbes estimated her net worth at $1.7 billion. The majority of her wealth is based in her cosmetics company, Fenty Beauty, which is worth about $1.4 billion. The remaining $270 million comes from the lingerie brand, as well as her music and acting career.

She last released an album in 2016, and although reports of new music have abounded for years — possibly two different albums, with one being based in Caribbean music — nothing has materialized.

As reported (and recorded) by Variety, she did, however, briefly perform with Pharrell Williams at her 2019 Diamond Ball, which raises money for her foundation.