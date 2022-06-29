Ricky Martin Sued for $3 Million by Ex-Manager for Breach of Contract

Ricky Martin is being sued for more than $3 million dollars in unpaid commissions by his ex-manager, Rebecca Drucker, according to legal documents.

Drucker managed the Puerto Rican singer during two separate periods: from 2014-2018 and again from 2020-2022, which according to Drucker, was because his “personal and professional life [were] in absolute turmoil.”

The complaint filed with the L.A. Central District Court alleges that Drucker guided Martin through “recording contracts, touring and sponsorship deals, and other professional endeavors,” and cites his North American tour with Enrique Iglesias. “With Rebecca at his side, Martin made millions of dollars and therefore owes Rebecca substantial commissions,” states the 15-page complaint.

The document also refers to an incident that allegedly happened in September 2020, where Drucker claims Martin was threatened with a “potentially career-ending allegation.” She also argues that because of her guidance, he was able to “[emerge] unscathed and [proceed] with his professional resurgence.”

The complaint outlines a “forced” termination of their business relationship, with Drucker alleging that Martin regularly manipulated and lied to her — ultimately leading to her resignation in April of this year. She also says that the singer has “now threatened” her to remain silent with a nondisclosure agreement, to which she refused.

Drucker has demanded a trial by jury on all issues and causes of action.

Representatives for Martin declined Variety‘s request for comment.

Although there is no release date set, Martin is currently gearing up to release a new EP titled “Play,” which serves as the sequel to 2020’s “Pausa.”