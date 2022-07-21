Ricky Martin’s Nephew Withdraws Harassment and Affair Claims in Court, Case Dismissed

Ricky Martin’s nephew withdrew his harassment and affair claims against the singer in a July 21 court appearance, which effectively closed the case.

Joaquín Monserrate Matienzo, Carmelo Dávila and Harry Massanet Pastrana, the attorneys for Martin, released a statement about the dismissal.

“Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court,” the statement reads. “The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter. The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case. This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”

Martin appeared virtually in a Puerto Rico court to address the allegations made by his 21-year-old nephew. Prior to this in early July, Martin had been served a restraining order by his nephew that cited abuse. Martin had denied the allegations against him, with the singer’s lawyer offering a statement regarding the matter last Friday.

“Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew,” Martin Singer, Martin’s attorney, said. “The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

The singer’s brother also maintains that Martin’s nephew is “struggling with deep mental health challenges.”

Beyond this case, Martin is currently facing other legal troubles, with his former manager suing him for $3 million, claiming that he owes her unpaid commissions.