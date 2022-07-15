Ricky Martin’s Lawyer Denies Allegations Singer Abused His Nephew: ‘Not Only Untrue, It Is Disgusting’

An attorney for singer Ricky Martin has strongly refuted disturbing allegations that the singer abused his nephew, calling them “not only untrue” but “disgusting.”

Martin was served a restraining order in Puerto Rico in early July, citing domestic abuse. On Friday, TMZ reported that the singer’s brother, Eric Martin, identified the alleged victim as Martin’s 21-year-old nephew, according to the Spanish news site Marca. However, attorney Martin Singer asserts that Martin’s nephew is “struggling with deep mental health challenges.”

“Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew,” Singer said in a statement to Variety. “The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

When the restraining order was presented on July 2, the petitioner had not been identified. Puerto Rican outlet El Vocero reported that the action was allegedly from someone Martin had dated for seven months. At the time, the petitioner said that Martin had denied the break-up and had been seen near their home several times.

Martin is due in court July 21, according to TMZ, where a judge will determine whether the restraining order should remain in place or be terminated.

The singer is currently facing other legal troubles, with his former manager suing him for $3 million, claiming that he owes her unpaid commissions.