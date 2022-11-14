Rich the Kid Signs with RCA Records, Releases New Single ‘Motion’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Atlanta rapper Rich the Kid has signed with RCA Records. To mark the occasion, the rapper has released a new single titled “Motion” which is available on streaming platforms now.

“Being signed to RCA is an honor and also a home for me where I can grow and win for a long time,” Rich said. The label is home to Doja Cat, SZA, Steve Lacy, Khalid and Pink, among others.

Rich was previously signed to Interscope, Republic, 300, Quality Control, Rostrum and BMG, in recent years. In 2018, he released his debut studio album, “The World Is Yours,” and its 2019 sequel through Interscope, while his third album “Boss Man” came out through Republic in 2020. The rapper also has his own record label, Rich Forever Music, which he started in 2016 and has been home for such artists as Famous Dex, J $tash and Jay Critch. Multiple compilation projects and mixtapes have released since, featuring all of the label’s artists.

Throughout his career, which dates back to 2013 when he dropped his first mixtape titled “Been About the Benjamins,” Rich the Kid has collaborated with artists such as Young Thug, Kendrick Lamar, Future, Rick Ross and more. He also has a string of collaborative projects out, such as 2020’s “Nobody Safe” with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and 2021’s “Trust Fund Babies” with Lil Wayne. Before he was signed to a label, Rich aligned closely with Atlanta trio Migos for a series of mixtapes titled “Streets On Lock,” with four successive sequels following from 2013 through 2015

Previous songs have garnered acclaim for the 30-year-old rapper, such as his Kendrick Lamar collaboration “New Freezer,” which was released as a lead-up single for his 2018 debut “The World Is Yours” and certified platinum just three days before the album released. “Plug Walk,” another single off the same record, is Rich’s highest-charting song to date, peaking at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Besides always having a hot record, I appreciate Rich’s hustle and his ability to get things done,” said Mark Pitts, RCA president, of the signing. “Now this next phase of his career is about taking everything to the next level and I’m happy he’s doing it in partnership with us at RCA Records.”