Revolve Apologizes for Its Coachella Event After Criticism Over Poor Conditions at Influencer-Packed Party

Revolve, the designer clothing company, has circled its way to an official apology for conditions at its Coachella-related “Revolve Festival” event that led to a firestorm of criticism from frustrated and angry attendees.

In a statement to E! News, a Revolve representative said the company was “sincerely” sorry for leaving influencers in limbo during the Coachella festival this past weekend.

The statement comes in response to the online uproar over the brand’s event, which left many of its guests stranded without a ride to the festival. Los Angeles Magazine editor Joseph Kapsch tweeted about the event, citing sources on the ground at the party, including one comparison to 2017’s disastrous Fyre Festival.

“Influencers stranded in the dirt with no water, under the hot sun for HOURS waiting for buses that were coming to bring them to the actual festival,” Kapsch tweeted. “Security had crowds of influencers yelling how ‘important they were and why they deserved the first seat.'”

The rep told E!: “In anticipation of the high level of interest in attending Revolve Festival this year, Revolve worked closely with all appropriate city and safety authorities to ensure a safe and secure path for guests to access the two-day invitation-only event.”

The statement continues, “As the festival was reaching capacity late Saturday afternoon, shuttle access to the venue was limited in order to remain in compliance with safety requirements causing longer wait times for entry and resulting in some guests not being able to attend the festival. The safety of our guests is of the utmost importance to us and we will always make that a priority.”

“We sincerely apologize to all the guests who were impacted,” the representative added. “We always strive to provide a great experience and we promise to do better.”

The Revolve Festival was an invite-only event and included guests such as Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Post Malone and Jack Harlow.

Kapsch had tweeted that his sources at Revolve’s event were passing along reports of “alleged fights, screaming, everyone is dizzy… One of the security guards said, ‘I don’t know who the F these people are. I don’t know who is actually important and who is lying, or if any of them are important.'”