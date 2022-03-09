Republic Records Names Miles Beard Executive VP of A&R (EXCLUSIVE)

today (March 9). He is based in the Republic Records Los Angeles office.

Most recently, Beard spent a decade at APG, where he rose from intern to senior VP of A&R and brought in Charlie Puth, Alec Benjamin and Pink Sweat$; he also has worked closely with David Guetta, Jason Derulo, Pitbull and Flo Rida, in addition to songwriters such as Amy Allen, Sean Douglas, Madison Love, Salem Ilese, and others. He also worked extensively as a DJ in nightclubs across the U.S., on-air for KIIS-FM and at private events.

Goldstein said, “Miles has really set the pace for pop music with an unbelievable winning streak of incredible signings throughout the past decade. The impact of his work is palpable throughout the industry. As we continue to expand our A&R team, he’s the perfect addition as a prescient executive with sharp instincts and a diehard work ethic. It’s an honor to welcome him to Republic Records.”

Beard said, “Wendy is an amazing creative and executive. I am so thankful to be working for such a fearless and innovative leader. Monte and Avery Lipman have really struck the perfect balance of being competitive and maintaining a respectable value system. At a company this size with such powerhouse artists, they maintain an internal familial connection. It’s impressive and inspiring. It creates an environment where you want to work hard. We’re all here together to treat artists with respect and give them the freedom to do what they do at the highest level.”