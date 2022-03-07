Republic Records Names David Wolter Executive VP of A&R (EXCLUSIVE)

Republic Records has appointed David Wolter executive vice president of A&R,label co-president Wendy Goldstein announced today (March 7). He is based in Republic Records’ New York headquarters.

Throughout his career, Wolter has signed or worked closely with artists ranging from Gorillaz to Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers. At Republic, he will oversee upcoming releases for Benee, Greta Van Fleet, Jimmy Fallon and others, in addition to signing new talent.

Prior to joining Republic Records, Wolter had been an executive VP of Virgin Records at Capitol Music Group since 2017. Previously, during a decade at RCA Records, he signed Bleachers, Walk The Moon, Elle King, and others. During an earlier stint at Virgin, from 1997 through 2007, he signed Gorillaz and spearheaded releases for Katy Perry and Thirty Seconds To Mars, among others.

Goldstein said, “David is not only one of the most respected A&R executives in the business, but he’s also an arbiter of culture. He has left an indelible mark on popular music with incredible and groundbreaking signings throughout his career. He really sets the tone for the future of our A&R team. We immediately connected from our first meeting, and he’s going to be a major asset to the evolution of our department.”

Wolter said, “My first Zoom with Wendy was supposed to be 15 minutes long, but it ended up being two-and-a-half hours — and it was fantastic. [Label founders] Monte and Avery Lipman run Republic Records like a family. They exhibit the utmost respect for their employees, and they’ve already given me an unprecedented amount of creative space in terms of A&R. We’re here to do right by our artists creatively and culturally, push boundaries, and challenge the marketplace. I look forward to empowering our roster.”