Red Hot Chili Peppers to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hollywood’s very own Red Hot Chili Peppers are getting a star on the Walk of Fame.

The “Californication” rockers will receive the honor at an unveiling ceremony scheduled for Thursday, March 31 at 11:30 a.m. The star — the 2,717th on the Walk of Fame — is located in the second row at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard, adjacent to Amoeba Records on the south side of the street, and next to TV producer Harry Friedman’s star. Pat Sajak and Jack Paar’s stars will neighbor the Chili Peppers’ to the west and east, respectively.

George Clinton, who produced the band’s 1985 album “Freaky Styley,” will unveil the star alongside Woody Harrelson, Bob Forrest and emcee Nicole Mihalka, chair of the board for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

“Our hometown Hollywood boys are finally coming to collect their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” stated Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez. “We have been waiting for them to break away from their busy schedules to dedicate their star, and we are thrilled to welcome them to our Walk of Fame family.”

The Chili Peppers’ forthcoming album “Unlimited Love” is due April 1. The band will then embark on a world tour, accompanied (at different times) by the Strokes, Haim, St. Vincent, A$AP Rocky, Thundercat, Beck, Anderson Paak & the Free Nationals and King Princess. This marks the band’s first tour since the 2016-17 run that accompanied their previous album “The Getaway.”

“Unlimited Love” also marks the return of John Frusciante, who first joined the Chili Peppers in 1988 and played on some of the band’s most successful albums, including “Mother’s Milk,” “Blood Sugar Sex Magik,” “Californication,” “By the Way” and the 2006 double LP “Stadium Arcadium.”

Said Frusciante of the band’s upcoming record: “When we got together to start writing material, we began by playing old songs by people like Johnny ‘Guitar’ Watson, the Kinks, the New York Dolls, Richard Barrett and others. Ever so gradually, we started bringing in new ideas, and turning jams into songs, and after a couple of months the new stuff was all we were playing. The feeling of effortless fun we had when we were playing songs by other people stayed with us the whole time we were writing. For me, this record represents our love for, and faith in, each other.”

Last year, the band underwent a management shift, signing with Maverick founder Guy Oseary after 20 years with Q Prime.