Red Hot Chili Peppers Unveil 2023 Tour With the Strokes, St. Vincent, the Roots, Iggy Pop and More

Red Hot Chili Peppers have enlisted a heavy-hitting lineup of support acts for a 2023 tour of North America and Europe. The Strokes, St. Vincent, the Mars Volta, Thundercat, and City and Colour will open for the North American shows, which kick off next March in Vancouver at BC Place. Iggy Pop and the Roots will join the band on select European dates, and King Princess will play a string of shows on both legs of the 23-date tour.

With stadium shows and festival stops across North America and Europe in Las Vegas, San Diego, Houston, Lisbon, Madrid, Vienna and more, the global trek will wrap up on July 23 in Glasgow, U.K., at Hampden Park; the U.K. show was originally scheduled for summer 2022, meaning all existing tickets for the original date are valid for the July 23 gig.

The announcement comes after the band released a pair of rock chart-topping albums that were released in 2022, “Unlimited Love” and “Return of the Dream Canteen.” (Both were created with producer Rick Rubin and guitarist John Frusciante, who made headlines when he returned to the band in late 2019 after a 10-year hiatus.) The band also earned a 2023 Grammy nomination for best rock song for “Black Summer.”

The band recently wrapped their largest tour yet, a 40-date stadium run that spanned cities like London, Paris, Los Angeles and more. Artists such as A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak, Beck, Haim and more joined the band as supporting acts through 2022.

Tickets for the 2023 run go on sale starting Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. local time at redhotchilipeppers.com.

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS 2023 NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

March 29 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place *~

April 1 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium #~

April 6 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME ^~

April 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium ^~

April 14 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome ^~

May 12 – San Diego, CA @ Snap Dragon Stadium >+

May 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium ^+

May 17 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome ^+

May 19 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival =

May 25 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park ^+

June 18 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop =

June 21 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy <

June 24 – Odense, DK @ Tinderbox =

June 26 – Mannheim, DE @ Maimarktgelände <

June 30 – Leuven, BE @ Rock Wercther =

July 2 – Milan, IT @ I-Days =

July 6 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Live =

July 8 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool =

July 11 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium <~

July 14 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel Stadion <~

July 17 – Carhaix, FR @ Les Vieilles Charrues =

July 21 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium %~

July 23 – Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park %~

Key

^ The Strokes

< Iggy Pop

% The Roots

# St. Vincent

> The Mars Volta

* City and Colour

+ Thundercat

~ King Princess

= Festival Date