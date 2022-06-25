Rage Against the Machine to Donate $475,000 in Ticket Sales to Reproductive Rights Organizations

Rage Against the Machine will donate nearly half a million dollars to reproductive rights organizations in Wisconsin and Illinois, the band announced on Instagram Friday night.

“We are disgusted by the repeal of Roe V. Wade and the devastating impact it will have on tens of millions of people,” the group wrote. “Over half of the country (26 states) is likely to ban or seriously restrict abortion very soon, if not immediately, which will have a disproportionate impact on poor, working class and undocumented BIPOC communities.”

The band revealed that it has raised $475,000 through the sale of charity tickets for their concerts at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in Elkhorn, Wis. and United Center in Chicago, Ill.

“Like the many women who have organized sophisticated railroads of resistance to challenge these attacks on our collective reproductive freedom, we must continue to resist,” they wrote.

The statement comes after Friday’s news that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, fully repudiates the 1973 decision which guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights.

Rage Against the Machine are among many artists who have spoken out following the Supreme Court’s decision. Phoebe Bridgers made her voice known at the Glastonbury festival in England, leading a chant of “Fuck the Supreme Court!” with the crowd. Billie Eilish, who also performed at Glastonbury, voiced her outrage on stage as well.

“Today is a really, really dark day for women in the U.S.,” she said.

Several other artists, including Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey and Harry Styles, have taken to social media to address the subject.

Also on Friday, Lizzo announced she will donate $500,000 from her upcoming “Special” tour to support abortion access groups. Live Nation will match her donation, making the total sum $1 million.