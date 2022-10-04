Rage Against the Machine Cancels North American 2023 Tour Due to Zack de la Rocha’s ‘Severe’ Leg Injury

Rage Against the Machine will not be going forth with their North American 2023 tour, due to frontman Zack de la Rocha’s leg injury.

“It’s been almost three months since Chicago, and I still look down at my leg in disbelief,” de la Rocha wrote in a statement. “Two years of waiting through the pandemic, hoping we would have an opening to be a band again and continue the work we started 30 some odd years ago. Rehearsing, training, reconciling, working our way back to form. Then one and a half shows into it and my tendon tears.”

Rage initially announced a seven-month reunion tour at the top of 2020, and after years of delays, their trek kicked off in July 2022. During the band’s second stop in early July, de la Rocha injured his leg and had to continue the set while seated. Later, the band canceled both the U.K. and European legs of the tour and their headlining sets at the Reading and Leeds festivals. The band followed through with U.S. performances this year, including their sold-out five-show run at Madison Square Garden in August. However, de la Rocha’s injury has left little room for more.

The post also provided further detail on the musician’s health, disclosing that he is suffering from a “severe tear” in his left Achilles tendon “and only 8% of my tendon was left intact. And even that portion was severely compromised. It’s not simply a question of being able to perform again, but extends to basic functionality going forward.”

He continued: “I hate cancelling shows. I hate disappointing our fans. You have all waited so patiently to see us and that is never lost on me. I never take that for granted. For you I Have the ultimate gratitude and respect.”

There is no confirmation yet on whether or not Rage will reschedule the canceled tour dates, but de la Rocha did end his statement by adding, “I hope to see you very soon.” Openers Run The Jewels reposted the note on social media adding, “wishing our brother ZLDR love and a full recovery.”

Fans who purchased tickets online through Ticketmaster or AXS will be automatically refunded and anyone who paid cash is being directed to contact the box office.