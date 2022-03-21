Race to Erase MS Gala to Feature Nile Rodgers & Chic Performance, Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive Fashion Show

After two years of presenting the annual Race to Erase MS gala as a drive-in event at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, the annual festivities will return as a ballroom benefit at the newly renovated Fairmont Century Plaza hotel on May 20.

Nile Rodgers & Chic will perform during the evening’s program, which will also feature a Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive fashion show with clothing designed to make dressing easier for adults and children with disabilities.

“I am thrilled to be returning to our longtime home at the Fairmont Century Plaza for this year’s Race to Erase MS Gala, where our fundraising efforts provide tremendous support for the medical and scientific community’s integral research into finding a cure for MS,” Race to Erase MS founder Nancy Davis said on Monday morning. “To date we have raised over $50 million for MS research and there are now 22 FDA approved therapies available to treat multiple sclerosis.

“Our annual gala benefits the foundation’s Center Without Walls program, a unique collaboration between the world’s leading MS research scientists and investigators who have bolstered their individual efforts into the collective action that has led to exciting discoveries in the search for a cure,” David continues. “Our supporters provide hope, inspiration, and resources to those in the MS community.”

Renowned wildlife photographer Lars Beusker has donated a large-scale print of his image “Panther” to be auctioned during the gala.

Since reopening, the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel has hosted this year’s Oscar nominees luncheon, the Critics Choice Awards and most recently, the Producers Guild Awards.