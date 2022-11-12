Quavo Pays Tribute to Takeoff After Nephew’s Death: ‘I Will Continue to Keep Your Name Alive as Long as I Live’

After Takeoff died in a Houston shooting Tuesday morning, Quavo has issued a heartfelt statement to honor his nephew and Migos collaborator.

“I’m proud to be ya uncle,” Quavo wrote on Instagram. “I’m proud we saw the world and done things we couldn’t ever imagine together. We laughed way more than we ever argued and when we did I always was in the wrong every time. […] You will continue to send your blessings down from Heaven and I will continue to keep your name alive as long as I live.”

Quavo continued, “I love you with all my heart. I’ll never leave you. l guess God jus ain’t need my help. So can you ask Him for me what I gotta do to be with you again!!! In a place where there’s no pain, no demons, no jealousy, no envy, no greed. Whatever we have to do God to be at that place of paradise send us the tools now cuz we wanna be with Take. Love you nephew!”

Earlier in the tribute, Quavo wrote of his late nephew, “Nothing ever really bothered Take and he didn’t bother anybody. He the most unbothered person in the world. He never got mad, he never raised his voice, and when he did, he silenced the room because what Take said was law and he wasn’t changing his mind.”

Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall, was at the scene when Takeoff, 28, was shot and killed. The two were playing a game of dice at a party outside of a bowling alley at around 2:30 a.m. Officers told KPRC Houston that a crowd of approximately 40 or 50 people was at the scene when the shooting took place. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene, while Quavo was unharmed. Two other people were shot and taken to the hospital.

Takeoff’s memorial service took place in Atlanta on Friday and welcomed friends, fans, family members and music industry peers including Justin Bieber and Drake, who took to social media last week to pay tribute to Takeoff, writing: “Got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch. That’s what I’ll focus on for now. rest easy space man.”

Drake remixed Migos’ breakout song “Versace” and featured on their 2018 Top 10 hit “Walk It Talk It.”

While Migos never officially broke up, in recent years Offset has been working solo while Takeoff and Quavo had been working together as a duo, releasing a collaborative album last month titled “Built for Infinity Links.”

Read Quavo’s full tribute below:

Dear Take, It’s so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together. Since we were kids you been by my side lookin up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move.. then you followed up right behind me. You always made sure I did it first so you can do it right with me. You never competed with me, we were always on same team. You hated playing against me because I was always playing too hard or too ruff then I can hear my mama say “sonnnn not too ruff” cuz I didn’t like to lose! Remember, our first dream was to be tag team partners in WWE. We fell in love with WWF wrestling..man we had every action figure. Thought we was gonna be pro wrestlers cuz the way he imitated all the wrestlers so good and if you know Take, his imitation skills are to the T.. he could imitate anybody just ask Danny and P. Super quiet though, quietest in the room but paid attention to everything going on in the room, always been like that!!! Nothing ever really bothered Take and he didn’t bother anybody. He the most unbothered person in the world. He never got mad, he never raised his voice, and when he did, he silenced the room because what Take said was law and he wasn’t changing his mind fa na, not even Unc could, you just gotta let em cool off for bout 30mins. But by far the funniest person in room. Once you got him goin he wouldn’t stop. And last but not least he took time with everything. We called it the “Takeoff Time.” Whenever we would be running late to the shows He would always say “God will get us there on time.” Some shows God did, some shows we were late. Point is he trusted God though.

Throughout this whole time he had a REAL passion for music it was His dream to become a rapper cuz I didn’t kno what I wanted to do. I tried everything, all the sports. After every game I would come home and he would just sit there playing the game with the controller in his hand looking, and look at my face and he could tell we lost another game. So sports wasn’t his thing cuz he saw me lose all the time. This is how I knew he was gonna be a rapper. Growing up he knew every song off the Hot Boyz album, every lyric word for word and he was cursing up a storm. Mama heard him rapping, took the CD and said that music was too grown for us. until we won the Boys and Girls Club talent show together performing “Get Ya Roll On” by Big Timers, it was all good then, So it’s safe to say we had something going then. It came easy to us when it came to style and swag. We were always looking like somebody cuz our momma dressed us like rappers or grown men as u can see in the pictures! Our clothes were huge but we had the look!!! Then he created this triplet flow and the rest was HISTORY. He never worried about titles, credit, or what man got the most shine, that wasn’t him. He didn’t care about none of that as along we brought it back home to the family!

This whole time I’ve been trying to figure what you really are to me because nephew wasn’t it We hated that word “nephew” or when they said “Unc and Phew” cuz we always knew we were way closer than that and it made me feel old too. But I knew you weren’t my brother cuz you are my sister’s son, so I couldn’t say brother. Now I finally get it… you are OUR angel watching me and watching us this whole time in living form making sure EVERYONE FELT UR LOVE AND HUGS while u here and u made our dreams come true. Whenever u spoke it, it manifested it when u said “God gonna do it, he did it. I’m just proud be in your life. I’m proud to be ya UNCLE. I’m proud we saw the world and done things we couldn’t ever imagine together. We laughed way more than we ever argued and when we did I always was in the wrong every time… I guess mama made that rule too! I’m proud to say I’ve seen your blessings, I’ve seen you bless me, you blessed mama, you blessed Shara, you blessed Treet, Heaven and Zeke. You will continue to send your blessings down from Heaven and I will continue to keep your name alive as long as I live. It’s always my responsibility to look after my nephews and nieces I will do that before we make moves or any decisions we gon always say “what would Take think?” Always been, ain’t nun gonna change. Me and u knew we gon always be with each other for life and jus like now we gon see each other again. I love you with all my heart. I’ll never leave you. l guess God jus ain’t need my help. So can you ask Him for me what I gotta do to be with you again!!! In a place where there’s no pain, no demons, no jealousy, no envy, no greed. Whatever we have to do God to be at that place of paradise send us the tools now cuz we wanna be with Take. Love you nephew!