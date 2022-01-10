Pussycat Dolls Say Nicole Scherzinger Canceled Group’s Reunion Tour Without Telling Them

Pussycat Dolls members Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar say that lead singer Nicole Scherzinger canceled the group’s reunion tour without telling them, according to a social media post from the pair, who claim the first they learned of the cancellation was in the singer’s Instagram Story.

“We want to say how incredibly disappointed we are to learn of an announcement made on Instagram that the Pussycat Dolls reunion tour is canceled,” Bachar and Sutta said in a joint statement posted to their Instagram accounts on Saturday. “As of now, there has been no official notification of that. Either way, it seems as though it’s the end of a chapter to an incredible, life-altering experience filled with some awesome memories that we will forever be grateful for.”

The Pussycat Dolls – Scherzinger, Bachar and Sutta along with Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt and Melody Thornton — announced a 10-date reunion tour back in Nov. 2019, but due to the pandemic, the dates were postponed.

Scherzinger pointed to the most recent coronavirus surge as the reason for the cancellation. “Thank you to everyone who had tickets to see PCD — we are so appreciative of your support and loyalty,” she wrote on Friday. “With the ever-evolving circumstances surrounding the pandemic, I understand the decision that the tour dates had to be canceled.”

Nicole Scherzinger

Yet Robin Antin, the group’s longtime manager, also cast Scherzinger’s announcement as being rogue in nature.

Antin wrote, “Myself and all the girls have been waiting on the rescheduled reunion tour dates for a long time, all of us working so hard to make it happen. All of us have made personal & financial sacrifices, but that’s what it takes to be a team player in a ‘BAND.'” Antin continued, “Let’s not forget there are five other members of this group who I care for deeply, who deserve to be heard … there are truths to this situation, I just hope one day they see the light.”

Since the group’s 2010 breakup, Scherzinger has gone on to have a solo career. Most recently, she was on NBC’s “Annie Live!” and is a judge on Fox’s “The Masked Singer.”