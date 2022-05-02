Pusha T Earns His First No. 1 Album With ‘It’s Almost Dry’

With the near-surprise release of Pusha T’s “It’s Almost Dry,” the Virginia rapper gains his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart. The album debuted with a total of 55,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. during the week ending April 28.

News of “It’s Almost Dry” was first shared in early April, but the album didn’t receive a release date until just four days before it dropped on April 22. The 12-track album features a range of rap icons and collaborators including Jay-Z, Don Toliver, Kid Cudi, Labrinth, Lil Uzi Vert, Malice, Nigo, Clipse, Pharrell Williams and Kanye West.

It was not a week where blockbuster streaming and sales were required to claim No. 1 status. The total of 55,000 equivalent album units for Pusha T’s release represents the lowest number for a No. 1 debut album since 2017, when NF’s “Perception” fared even lower in its first week. “It’s Almost Dry” also has the second-lowest unit sum for an album at No. 1 in the last two years.

This data comes via Luminate (formerly PMC Data), via Billboard.

As for the rest of the Billboard 200, Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” is at a standstill in the No. 2 spot, and Lil Durk’s “7220” remains locked in at No. 3. The remaining slots among the top 10 albums belong to such familiar titles as the “Encanto” soundtrack, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour,” Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy,” Doja Cat’s “Planet Her,” Gunna and Lil Baby.

As for singles, there were no new songs debuting in the Hot 100 — in fact, the six top positions are held by the exact same songs that held them last week.

The Hot 100 remains topped by Harry Styles‘ “As It Was,” which is in its third non-consecutive week at No. 1. After briefly dropping to No. 2, the track rebounded to the top a week ago. Jack Harlow’s “First Class” holds the No. 2 slot again, two weeks after it debuted at No. 1. Also holding over in the top slots are Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” at No. 3, Latto’s “Big Energy” at No. 4, Imagine Dragons and JID’s “Enemy” at No. 5, and the Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” at No. 6.