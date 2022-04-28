Psy and BTS’ Suga Go West in New Single and Music Video for ‘That That’

Psy has shared a teaser clip for his brand new single “That That,” produced by BTS’ Suga, who also makes a cameo in the song’s Western-themed music video. The title track will be a part of Psy’s upcoming full-length album, “Psy 9th,” out this Friday.

The “Gangnam Style” singer has dropped several teasers for the upcoming single. The latest preview features Psy and Suga dressed in a series of snazzy cowboy outfits.

In addition to hypnotizing dance moves, the video also shows the pair hanging inside of a saloon and singing along to the song’s catchy, overlapping beat.

In different teasers posted to Psy’s Twitter, Suga and Psy chat about meeting each other for the first time and detail how “That That” came to be. “We really hit it off,” they both say.

“When meeting younger artists, I don’t want to be someone who’s hard to approach,” said Psy. “[Suga] wasn’t just my junior in the business, but also he truly feels like a friend. It was hard to feel any age gap.”

Suga also said he had been “nervous” about collaborating with an established artist like Psy, noting, “He’s many years my senior and someone so who’s so well-respected in the business.” The BTS member added the experience “felt like working with a childhood friend, so it made the songwriting process that much more fun.”

“That That” is the last release in the string of singles leading up to Psy’s album. It follows “Celeb” with Bae Suzy, “Happier” featuring K-R&B singer Crush, and a rendition of Pia Zadora and Jermaine Jackson’s ’80s single “When the Rain Begins to Fall” with Mamamoo member Hwasa.

“Psy 9th” will be the singer’s first album release after a five-year absence from music, following “Psy 8th 4X2=8” in 2017.