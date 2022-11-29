Primavera Sound Festival 2023 Sets Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, Depeche Mode, Halsey as Headliners

Primavera Sound Festival has announced the lineup for its 2023 edition, with Depeche Mode, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, Halsey and more set to headline.

The inaugural event will take place in Barcelona and for the first time, will also hit Madrid, across two weekends. FKA Twigs, Skrillex, St. Vincent, Calvin Harris, Le Tigre, Måneskin, Pusha T and the Moldy Peaches are among the other top acts in both cities.

Primavera Sound Barcelona will happen at the Parc del Fòrum between May 31 and June 4, while the Madrid dates fall between June 7-11 at the Ciudad del Rock. Both cities boast virtually identical lineups.

Other notable acts include Death Grips, Turnstile, Japanese Breakfast, Maggie Rogers, Baby Keem, Christine and the Queens, Sparks, the Voidz, Alex G, Perfume, Bleachers, Julia Holter, Nation of Language, Black Country, New Road, Shellac, Caroline Polachek, Arlo Parks, PinkPantheress, Black Midi, Sudan Archives, Yves Tumor and more. In total there will be over 200 performances in each city.

The event will see plenty of veteran artists, including Depeche Mode making its comeback after five years away from touring, plus Blur, Le Tigre, Unwound, Karate and the Moldy Peaches, who will be headlining their first European gig in nearly 20 years. Beyond their first trek overseas, this also marks the group’s first full-band performance in over 10 years, as Kimya Dawson and Adam Green will front a six-piece lineup.

There are a few minimal differences between the Barcelona and Madrid lineups. The Parc del Fòrum will host metal band Ghost, Israel Fernández and Diego del Morao, Arthur Verocai, the War On Drugs (who in Madrid will headline the Primavera a la Ciutat program with a concert at La Riviera) and Holly Humberstone. Meanwhile, the Ciudad del Rock will feature the Mars Volta, Bad Gyal, Georgia and Crack Cloud.

Tickets to both weekends of Primavera Sound go on sale this Thursday, Dec. 1 at 12:00 p.m. local time on DICE.

The opening night will be free to attend with headliners Pet Shop Boys and additional performers Jake Bugg, Confidence Man, and La Paloma.