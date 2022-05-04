Power of Women New York 2022: Music Executives Making an Impact Include Kara DioGuardi, SB Projects’ Jules Ferree

It goes without saying that Variety’s Power of Women New York event is taking place at an exceptionally difficult and divisive time — and while we are gathering to celebrate the formidable achievements of women in entertainment and the charities they generously support, it also goes without saying that there is still a very long way to go, and the importance of having women in power in entertainment is more vital than ever.
On the positive side, there are more women in C-suites and positions of power in the music industry than ever before — as Variety noted earlier this year, even the traditional boys’ club of major-label A&R has seen several female executives made heads of those departments.
But as the latest USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative report shows, the music industry has a lot of work to do. In 2021, 23.3% of artists on the Billboard Hot 100 Year-End Chart were female, representing an unacceptably small increase over the past decade: only 21.8% of artists across ten years and 1,000 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 Year-End Charts were by women, according to the report. This a drastic imbalance when one considers the percentage of women in the U.S population: 51%
Nonetheless, they persist, as we all must: The powerful and empowered New York-based women on this list are making the most of their positions to make a shift in the industry. As they look to the future, these executives stress active change with emphasis on mentorship programs, diversity and inclusion initiatives, global outreach and much more.
Variety celebrates the women who have been key components in keeping the music and entertainment business thriving with a clear vision for the evolving industry, spearheading compelling campaigns and promoting new artists and voices across the globe.
In this report, they share their astounding accomplishments and examine what challenges lie ahead.
The list of 2022’s music honorees is below; head here for the full article.
The Women of ASCAP (Elizabeth Matthews, CEO; Clara Kim, Exec VP & Chief Legal and Business Affairs Officer); Lauren Iossa, (Exec VP & Chief Marketing Officer); Nicole George-Middleton (Senior VP of Membership and Executive Director, ASCAP Foundation); Stephanie Ruyle ( Exec VP, Licensing)
Rayna Bass
Senior VP, Marketing , 300 Entertainment
Sherrese Clarke Soares
Founder & CEO , HarbourView Equity Partners
Anne Del Castillo
Commissioner, Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment
Kara DioGuardi
CEO, Arthouse Music Publishing and Records/Briidge
Jules Ferree
President, Brands & Ventures HYBE America and Executive VP Brands SB Projects
Lanre Gaba
Co-President, Black Music , Atlantic Records
Andreea Gleeson
CEO, TuneCore
Carletta Higginson, Vivien Lewit
Global Head of Music Publishing, YouTube
Global Head of Artists, YouTube
Daisy Hoffman, Mallory Smith
Music Agent , Wasserman Music
Branding Agent, Wasserman Music
Golnar Khosrowshahi
Founder/CEO , Reservoir Media
Bea Koramblyum
Global Head of Business Affairs, Downtown Music Publishing
Stephanie LaFera
Global Head of Electronic Music , WME
Melissa Newhart
Executive, Music Brand Partnerships, UTA
Dawn Ostroff
Chief Content & Advertising Business Officer , Spotify
Lylette Pizarro McLean
Founder and Co-Managing Partner, Influence Media Partners
Jodie Shihadeh
Founder , Shihadeh Law
Women of Sony Music (Melissa Thomas , Exec VP, Intl. Marketing, U.S. Repertoire); Susan Moultrie ( Senior VP, Artist Initiatives and Business Administration); Tiffany R. Warren ( Executive Vice President, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer)
Women of the Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit (Mary J. Blige, Performer, Actor, Producer, Entrepreneur); Nicole Jackson ( Producer, Blue Butterfly); Ashaunna Ayars ( Founder, the Ayars Agency); Mari Arionne Davies ( VP, Booking & Talent, Live Nation Urban)
Debbie White
Vice Chair, Music Industry , Loeb & Loeb
Carolyn Williams, Camille Yorrick
Exec VP, RCA Records
Exec VP, Visual Content Production, RCA Records
Jennifer C. Witz
Chief Executive Officer, SiriusXM
Angela Yee
Media Personality and Entrepreneur, co-host of “The Breakfast Club”