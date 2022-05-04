Power of Women New York 2022: Music Executives Making an Impact Include Kara DioGuardi, SB Projects’ Jules Ferree

It goes without saying that Variety’s Power of Women New York event is taking place at an exceptionally difficult and divisive time — and while we are gathering to celebrate the formidable achievements of women in entertainment and the charities they generously support, it also goes without saying that there is still a very long way to go, and the importance of having women in power in entertainment is more vital than ever.

On the positive side, there are more women in C-suites and positions of power in the music industry than ever before — as Variety noted earlier this year, even the traditional boys’ club of major-label A&R has seen several female executives made heads of those departments.

But as the latest USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative report shows, the music industry has a lot of work to do. In 2021, 23.3% of artists on the Billboard Hot 100 Year-End Chart were female, representing an unacceptably small increase over the past decade: only 21.8% of artists across ten years and 1,000 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 Year-End Charts were by women, according to the report. This a drastic imbalance when one considers the percentage of women in the U.S population: 51%

Nonetheless, they persist, as we all must: The powerful and empowered New York-based women on this list are making the most of their positions to make a shift in the industry. As they look to the future, these executives stress active change with emphasis on mentorship programs, diversity and inclusion initiatives, global outreach and much more.

Variety celebrates the women who have been key components in keeping the music and entertainment business thriving with a clear vision for the evolving industry, spearheading compelling campaigns and promoting new artists and voices across the globe.

In this report, they share their astounding accomplishments and examine what challenges lie ahead.

The list of 2022’s music honorees is below; head here for the full article.

The Women of ASCAP (Elizabeth Matthews, CEO; Clara Kim, Exec VP & Chief Legal and Business Affairs Officer); Lauren Iossa, (Exec VP & Chief Marketing Officer); Nicole George-Middleton (Senior VP of Membership and Executive Director, ASCAP Foundation); Stephanie Ruyle ( Exec VP, Licensing)

Rayna Bass

Senior VP, Marketing , 300 Entertainment

Sherrese Clarke Soares

Founder & CEO , HarbourView Equity Partners

Anne Del Castillo

Commissioner, Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment

Kara DioGuardi

CEO, Arthouse Music Publishing and Records/Briidge

Jules Ferree

President, Brands & Ventures HYBE America and Executive VP Brands SB Projects

Lanre Gaba

Co-President, Black Music , Atlantic Records

Andreea Gleeson

CEO, TuneCore

Carletta Higginson, Vivien Lewit

Global Head of Music Publishing, YouTube

Global Head of Artists, YouTube

Daisy Hoffman, Mallory Smith

Music Agent , Wasserman Music

Branding Agent, Wasserman Music

Golnar Khosrowshahi

Founder/CEO , Reservoir Media

Bea Koramblyum

Global Head of Business Affairs, Downtown Music Publishing

Stephanie LaFera

Global Head of Electronic Music , WME

Melissa Newhart

Executive, Music Brand Partnerships, UTA

Dawn Ostroff

Chief Content & Advertising Business Officer , Spotify

Lylette Pizarro McLean

Founder and Co-Managing Partner, Influence Media Partners

Jodie Shihadeh

Founder , Shihadeh Law

Women of Sony Music (Melissa Thomas , Exec VP, Intl. Marketing, U.S. Repertoire); Susan Moultrie ( Senior VP, Artist Initiatives and Business Administration); Tiffany R. Warren ( Executive Vice President, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer)

Women of the Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit (Mary J. Blige, Performer, Actor, Producer, Entrepreneur); Nicole Jackson ( Producer, Blue Butterfly); Ashaunna Ayars ( Founder, the Ayars Agency); Mari Arionne Davies ( VP, Booking & Talent, Live Nation Urban)

Debbie White

Vice Chair, Music Industry , Loeb & Loeb

Carolyn Williams, Camille Yorrick

Exec VP, RCA Records

Exec VP, Visual Content Production, RCA Records

Jennifer C. Witz

Chief Executive Officer, SiriusXM

Angela Yee

Media Personality and Entrepreneur, co-host of “The Breakfast Club”