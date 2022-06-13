Post Malone Announces Fall Arena Tour With Roddy Ricch Opening

On the heels of the release of his “Twelve Carat Toothache” album, Post Malone is announcing a 33-city fall arena tour, with one of the featured artists on the album, Roddy Ricch, as the opening act on all but a few dates.

The “Twelve Carat Tour” kicks off Sept. 10 in Omaha at the Chi Health Center and wraps up Nov. 15 at L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena.

Actually, two of the final dates are in L.A., albeit at different venues — there’s a Nov. 10 gig at L.A.’s other major indoor arena, the Kia Forum, showing that Posty is playing no local favorites — with his climactic Los Angeles run interrupted by a Nov. 11 show in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena.

Other shows of note on the tour include an Oct. 12 stop at New York’s Madison Square Garden, an Oct. 7 concert at New Jersey’s Prudential Center and an Oct. 16 appearance at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Ricch will not be appearing on the opening night of the tour, but is on board as the opener for all but seven of the shows. (See the full schedule below.) Ricch appears on the song “Cooped Up” on Malone’s new album.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com. Prior to that, a presale for Citi card members will begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time and last through Thursday at 10 p.m.. For the Canadian shows in Toronto and Vancouver, American Express has rights to the presale, with those same beginning and ending times.

Billboard reported Sunday that Malone’s “Twelve Carat Toothache” debuted at No. 2 on the latest Billboard 200 album chart, with 121,000 equivalent album units. It continues a streak in which all four of his albums have debuted in the top five. (Read Variety‘s review of the album here.)

The full itinerary for the tour, with shows that have Ricch opening marked with an asterisk:

Sat Sep 10 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Sun Sep 11 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center*

Wed Sep 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center*

Thu Sep 15 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum*

Sat Sep 17 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center*

Sun Sep 18 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena*

Tue Sep 20 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Sep 23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Tue Sep 27 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Wed Sep 28 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sat Oct 01 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun Oct 02 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Tue Oct 04 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*

Thu Oct 06 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center*

Fri Oct 07 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center*

Sun Oct 09 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena*

Wed Oct 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*

Sat Oct 15 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena*

Sun Oct 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena*

Tue Oct 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*

Fri Oct 21 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center*

Sat Oct 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center*

Tue Oct 25 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*

Wed Oct 26 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena*

Fri Oct 28 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center*

Sun Oct 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena*

Tue Nov 01 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena*

Thu Nov 03 – Portland, OR – Moda Center*

Sat Nov 05 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*

Sun Nov 06 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena*

Thu Nov 10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum*

Fri Nov 11 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena*

Tue Nov 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena*

.