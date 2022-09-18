Post Malone Apologizes to Fans After Falling Through Stage at St. Louis Concert: ‘I Got My Ass Kicked by Myself’

Post Malone received medical attention after an accidental step caused him to fall through an open trap door onstage during his show Saturday night in St. Louis, Mo. at the Enterprise Center.

Malone had started to sing “Circles” and was stomping down the stage’s ramp when he evidently missed the hole that his instrument had just been lowered into, according to an original report by St. Louis Post-Dispatch. A team of medics appeared on stage to aid his injuries for several minutes as fans lit up with confusion.

Before he stood up to be escorted offstage, the singer addressed fans for the first time and asked them to give him a few minutes, promising that he would be returning. Audiences waited for approximately 15 minutes until Malone slowly walked out, grabbing athis ribs.

“St. Louis, I’m so fucking sorry I ruined the show tonight, ladies and gentleman,” he told fans. “I promise next time I come around, I won’t fucking wreck y’all’s night, I’m sorry for that. That being said, fuck… That being said, I want to thank you for your patience and I’m sorry.”

“There was a big-ass hole in the middle of the stage that I busted my ass on,” he continued. “I want to say thank you to everybody for hanging in there and thank you to everybody for… I got the best fucking fans in the world.”

He then went on to perform a slightly shortened set including “Rockstar,” “Sunflower” and “White Iverson” and “Cooped Up,” featuring opener Roddy Ricch.

Malone shared an update on social media on Sunday morning, breaking down his injury during the concert and offering his gratitude towards his fans.

“Thank you for the patience. Thank you for putting up with my dumbass,” the rapper said. “Everything’s good, they gave me some pain meds and everything. We can keep kicking ass on the tour. I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis and want to say thank you for coming to the show. Next time I’m around this way we’re going to do a two-hour show for you, so we can make up for the couple missed songs.”

love you guys so much 💕 pic.twitter.com/eneJWf30fM — Post Malone (@PostMalone) September 18, 2022

Post Malone and UMG did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment on the incident. Malone is still scheduled to perform in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday night at Nationwide Arena.