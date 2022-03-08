Mitski, the National, the Roots to Headline Pitchfork Music Festival

Mitski, the National and the Roots will headline the Pitchfork Music Festival when it returns to Chicago’s Union Park, running from Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 17.

The Festival kicks off on Friday with The National, who played Pitchfork Music Festival’s first year in 2006, Spiritualized, Parquet Courts, Tierra Whack, Amber Mark, Dawn Richard, Tkay Maidza, Indigo De Souza, Spirit of the Beehive, Spellling, Camp Cope, Wiki, Ethel Cain, and CupcakKe.

The festivities continue on Saturday with Mitski, Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus, Low, Magdalena Bay, Dry Cleaning, Karate, Iceage, yeule, Arooj Aftab, The Armed, Chubby & the Gang, Hyd, and Jeff Parker & the New Breed.

Closing day features The Roots, Toro y Moi, Earl Sweatshirt, Noname, BadBadNotGood, Cate Le Bon, Tirzah, Xenia Rubinos, Erika de Casier, Injury Reserve, Kaina, L’Rain, Sofia Kourtesis, and Pink Siifu.

“This year’s lineup is a celebration of the rising indie class, and those who continue to pave the way for innovation,” said Puja Patel, editor in chief of Pitchfork. “Our goal was to highlight a diverse group of artists who are taking their musical genres to new heights, and I’m proud of how it’s come together.”

The festival hosts 60,000 attendees and vendors, including specialty record and craft fairs.

Pitchfork Music Festival tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. CT. Currently, three-day passes are $200 and single-day passes are $99. The Pitchfork PLUS upgrade, including a range of exclusive amenities, is $399 for a three-day pass and $199 for a single-day pass. Payment plans are available for all ticket types. More details are available here.

The Pitchfork Music Festival will adhere to the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 protocol. and will remain in close contact with city and state officials as regulations evolve. Festival attendees will be updated on COVID-19 protocol via email, and can find the latest safety guidelines on Pitchfork Music Festival’s FAQ page, and by following @PitchforkFest on Instagram and Twitter.

FRIDAY

The National

Spiritualized

Parquet Courts

Tierra Whack

Amber Mark

Dawn Richard

Tkay Maidza

Indigo De Souza

Spirit of the Beehive

Spellling

Camp Cope Wiki

Ethel Cain

CupcakKe

SATURDAY

Mitski

Japanese Breakfast

Lucy Dacus

Low

Magdalena Bay

Dry Cleaning

Karate

Iceage

Yeule

Arooj Aftab

The Armed

Chubby & the Gang

Hyd

Jeff Parker & the New Breed

SUNDAY

The Roots

Toro Y Moi

Earl Sweatshirt

Noname

BadBadNotGood

Cate Le Bon

Tirzah

Xenia Rubinos Erika de Casier Injury Reserve KAINA

L’Rain

Sofia Kourtesis

Pink Siifu