Mitski, the National, the Roots to Headline Pitchfork Music Festival

Mitski, the National and the Roots will headline the Pitchfork Music Festival when it returns to Chicago’s Union Park, running from Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 17.
The Festival kicks off on Friday with The National, who played Pitchfork Music Festival’s first year in 2006, Spiritualized, Parquet Courts, Tierra Whack, Amber Mark, Dawn Richard, Tkay Maidza, Indigo De Souza, Spirit of the Beehive, Spellling, Camp Cope, Wiki, Ethel Cain, and CupcakKe.
The festivities continue on Saturday with Mitski, Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus, Low, Magdalena Bay, Dry Cleaning, Karate, Iceage, yeule, Arooj Aftab, The Armed, Chubby & the Gang, Hyd, and Jeff Parker & the New Breed.
Closing day features The Roots, Toro y Moi, Earl Sweatshirt, Noname, BadBadNotGood, Cate Le Bon, Tirzah, Xenia Rubinos, Erika de Casier, Injury Reserve, Kaina, L’Rain, Sofia Kourtesis, and Pink Siifu.
“This year’s lineup is a celebration of the rising indie class, and those who continue to pave the way for innovation,” said Puja Patel, editor in chief of Pitchfork. “Our goal was to highlight a diverse group of artists who are taking their musical genres to new heights, and I’m proud of how it’s come together.”
The festival hosts 60,000 attendees and vendors, including specialty record and craft fairs.
Pitchfork Music Festival tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. CT. Currently, three-day passes are $200 and single-day passes are $99. The Pitchfork PLUS upgrade, including a range of exclusive amenities, is $399 for a three-day pass and $199 for a single-day pass. Payment plans are available for all ticket types. More details are available here.
The Pitchfork Music Festival will adhere to the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 protocol. and will remain in close contact with city and state officials as regulations evolve. Festival attendees will be updated on COVID-19 protocol via email, and can find the latest safety guidelines on Pitchfork Music Festival’s FAQ page, and by following @PitchforkFest on Instagram and Twitter.
FRIDAY
The National
Spiritualized
Parquet Courts
Tierra Whack
Amber Mark
Dawn Richard
Tkay Maidza
Indigo De Souza
Spirit of the Beehive
Spellling
Camp Cope Wiki
Ethel Cain
CupcakKe
SATURDAY
Mitski
Japanese Breakfast
Lucy Dacus
Low
Magdalena Bay
Dry Cleaning
Karate
Iceage
Yeule
Arooj Aftab
The Armed
Chubby & the Gang
Hyd
Jeff Parker & the New Breed
SUNDAY
The Roots
Toro Y Moi
Earl Sweatshirt
Noname
BadBadNotGood
Cate Le Bon
Tirzah
Xenia Rubinos Erika de Casier Injury Reserve KAINA
L’Rain
Sofia Kourtesis
Pink Siifu