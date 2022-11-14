Pink Plots 2023 Stadium Tour With Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo

Pink has announced a stadium tour of North America for summer 2023 in which she’ll be paired with either Brandi Carlile or Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo for different dates. Grouplove will be the opening act for all of the shows.

The “Summer Carnival” tour will reach 21 cities and begin July 24 in Toronto and end in Phoenix Oct. 9. In-between will be stops in such venues at L.A’s SoFi Stadium, New York’s Citi Field, Chicago’s Wrigley Field and Boston’s Fenway Park.

Carlile will join the tour on 15 of the 21 dates — including opening night in Toronto as well as in Cincinnati, New York City, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Fargo, Omaha, Philadelphia, Nashville, San Antonio, Houston, Arlington, San Diego and Las Vegas, leading up to the Phoenix closer.

Benatar and Giraldo take the direct support slot in the other six cities: Boston, Washington, D.C., Minneapolis, Chicago, Milwaukee and L.A. Scroll down for the full list of dates.

This particular group of faces may seem familiar to anyone who either watched the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony in person last Sunday or will soon be viewing it on HBO on Nov. 19. Pink inducted Dolly Parton and teamed up with Carlile to sing Parton’s “Coat of Many Colors” in one of the highlights of the show, while Benatar and Giraldo were themselves inductees.

Although the announcement of the Live Nation-produced tour did not come until Monday morning, Pink and Carlile let the cat out of the bag Sunday afternoon with a short video they jointly released in which Pink playfully “asked” Carlile to tour together, over the phone, as they sat next to each other, presumably backstage at the Hall of Fame ceremony.

“I was really afraid to ask you this question to your face,” Pink says at the beginning of the faux call.

“Oh,” Carlile responds, with mock awkwardness. “I’m married.”

“Yeah. I love your wife. But will you go on tour with me?”

“Fuck, yeah,” Carlile answers.

Carlile has already made separate concert news for next summer by announcing a three-night stand at the George in Washington state June 9-11 that will include a rare appearance by Joni Mitchell at the middle of the three shows.

The full lineup of “Summer Carnival” concerts by Pink and guests, with notations on who is joining her where:

^ with Brandi Carlile | ! with Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo | GROUPLOVE + KidCutUp on all dates

Mon Jul 24 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre^

Wed Jul 26 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ball Park^

Mon Jul 31 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park!

Thu Aug 03 – New York, NY – Citi Field^

Sat Aug 05 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park^

Mon Aug 07 – Washington DC – Nationals Park!

Thu Aug 10 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field!

Sat Aug 12 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field!

Mon Aug 14 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field!

Wed Aug 16 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park^

Sat Aug 19 – Fargo, ND – FARGODOME^

Mon Aug 21 – Omaha, NE – Charles Schwab Field^

Mon Sep 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park^

Fri Sep 22 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park^

Mon Sep 25 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome^

Wed Sep 27 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park^

Fri Sep 29 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field^

Tue Oct 03 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium^

Thu Oct 05 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium!

Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium^

Mon Oct 09 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field^