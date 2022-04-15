Phoebe Bridgers Drops New Song, ‘Sidelines,’ From Hulu’s ‘Conversations With Friends’

UPDATED: Phoebe Bridgers has dropped “Sidelines,” her first original song since her Grammy-nominated 2020 album “Punisher.” The moody and low-key track is from Hulu’s adaptation of Sally Rooney’s low-key blockbuster novel “Conversations With Friends.”
Bridgers will be making her first-ever appearance at the Coachella festival this and next weekend, and then will launch a long tour of North America and Europe through the end of August; dates appear below.
ALL DATES
4/13: Arizona Federal Theatre – Phoenix, AZ
4/15: Coachella – Indio, CA
4/22: Coachella – Indio, CA
5/13: The Amp at Craig Ranch – Las Vegas, NV
5/14: Kilby Block Party – Salt Lake City, UT
5/17: Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO
5/19: The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Dallas, TX
5/20: Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park – Austin, TX
5/21: The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX
5/22: Hangout Fest – Gulf Shores, AL
5/24: The Cuban Club – Tampa, FL
5/25: St Augustine Amphitheatre – St Augustine, FL
5/27: Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park – Atlanta, GA
5/28: Forecastle Festival – Louisville, KY
5/31: Starlight Theatre – Kansas City, MO
6/1: The Waiting Room Outdoors – Omaha, NE
6/3: BMO Harris Pavilion – Milwaukee, WI
6/4: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island – Chicago, IL
6/7: RBC Echo Beach – Toronto, ON
6/8: MTelus – Montreal, QC
6/9: Thompson’s Point – Portland, ME
6/11: The Anthem – Washington, DC
6/12: The Anthem – Washington, DC
6/13: Stone Pony Summer Stage – Asbury Park, NJ
6/15: BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell – Brooklyn, NY
6/16: Forest Hills Stadium – Forest Hills, NY
6/20: Fairview Park – Dublin, Ireland
6/22: Barrowland – Glasgow, UK
6/23: Barrowland – Glasgow, UK
6/24-25: Glastonbury – Somerset, UK
6/26: O2 Academy – Birmingham, UK
6/30: Roskilde Festival – Roskilde, Denmark
7/2: Rock Werchter Festival – Werchter, Belgium
7/3: Down The Rabbit Hole Festival – Ewijk, Netherlands
7/5: Carroponte – Milan, Italy
7/7: Bilbao BBK Festival – Bilbao, Spain
7/8: Mad Cool Festival – Madrid, Spain
7/9: NOS Alive Festival – Lisbon, Portugal
7/14: Colours of Ostrava – Ostrava, Czech Republic
7/17: Lollapalooza Paris – Paris, France
7/20: AFAS Live – Amsterdam, Netherlands
7/22: Latitude Festival – Suffolk, UK
7/23: O2 Apollo – Manchester, UK
7/24: O2 Apollo – Manchester, UK
7/26: O2 Academy Brixton – London, UK
7/27: O2 Academy Brixton – London, UK
7/28: O2 Academy Brixton – London, UK
7/29:O2 Academy Brixton – London, UK
8/7: Hinterland – Saint Charles, IA
8/18: Spokane Pavilion – Spokane, WA
8/20: Orpheum Theatre – Vancouver, BC
8/21: Orpheum Theatre – Vancouver, BC
8/23: Marymoor Park – Redmond, WA
8/24: Marymoor Park – Redmond, WA
8/25: Edgefield Amphitheater – Troutdale, OR
8/27: Vina Robles Amphitheatre – Paso Robles, CA
8/28: This Ain’t No Picnic Festival – Pasadena, CA