Phoebe Bridgers Talks Roe v. Wade and Donating to Abortion Funds on MSNBC

Phoebe Bridgers, who has been outspoken about abortion rights since news of the Supreme Court’s Roe reversal first leaked earlier this year, discussed her stance in further detail on the MSNBC news program “The Beat With Ari Melber” on Tuesday night.

In the past, Bridgers has led “Fuck the Supreme Court” chants at music festivals and even shared her own abortion story on Twitter, encouraging followers to donate to abortion funds. Melber asked Bridgers if she’s seen fans walk out of her concerts as a response to her on-stage dialogue and she responded by saying that she’s witnessed it “a couple of times,” but that most of the time it feels as though she’s “preaching to the choir” because her fanbase tends to lean more progressive.

“It’s always validating, in some way,” to see a walkout, she continued. “It’s nice to know that a message is getting to somebody that disagrees with me.”

Bridgers also added that one dollar from each of her ticket sales from her ongoing “Reunion Tour” is being donated to the Mariposa Fund, an abortion fund in Santa Fe, New Mexico. However, the “Punisher” singer also pointed out that she “[hates] that the responsibility has been thrown on these grassroots organizations, instead of the government.” Watch the interview clip below.

In addition to her comments on abortion, Bridgers also touched on the duality of creating art during the pandemic. She said, “I can scare myself sometimes when my job is being in front of people and left to my own devices. I could really really isolate in a dark way, so [the pandemic] did kind of shine a light on that.”

Bridgers will perform in the Czech Republic this week on July 14 before heading to Lollapalooza Paris this upcoming weekend. After four shows at London’s O2 Academy in late July, she returns to the U.S. in August and September for shows that include the Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco August 5 and the This Ain’t No Picnic festival in Pasadena August 28.