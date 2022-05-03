Phoebe Bridgers Shares Her Own Abortion Story and Says ‘Everyone Deserves’ Access

Phoebe Bridgers announced to fans on Instagram that she got an abortion last fall while on tour. The Grammy nominee’s revelation came in the wake of a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court that disclosed the justices have privately voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, which has kept basic abortion rights legal since its 1973 ruling.

“I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour,” Bridgers wrote. “I went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access. Here’s a big list of places you can donate to right now.”

Bridgers directed her followers to an article published by The Cut titled “Donate to an Abortion Fund Right Now.” The post includes a state-by-state breakdown of abortion rights organizations that anyone can donate to online, from Access Reproductive Care-Southeast to the Women’s Medical Fund and the Clinic Access Support Network.

News regarding the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was revealed in a majority draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito Jr., which Politico obtained and published Monday. In the 98-page draft opinion, Justice Alito writes that Roe v. Wade “was egregiously wrong from the start” and calls the reasoning behind the ruling “exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.” The document also renounces the 1992 decision — Planned Parenthood v. Casey — which maintained rights established by Roe v. Wade.

In the wake of the leak, Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed an investigation has been launched. Roberts added in a statement (via USA Today): “To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed. The work of the court will not be affected in any way.” The Supreme Court said the leaked draft is not representative of the court’s final ruling.

Bridgers is one of several artists who have spoken out in support of abortion rights following the leaked draft, including Amy Schumer and Whoopi Goldberg.