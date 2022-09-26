Pavement Unveil Museum Exhibit With ‘Imagery, Artwork and Ephemera’ From Band’s Career

In recent years, artists have created a booming business out of essentially putting their archives on tour — the “David Bowie Is” and “Rolling Stones Exhibitionism” — traveling exhibitions of their wardrobes, instruments and multiple other artifacts from their long careers.

Well look out, because here comes “Pavements 1933-2022: A Pavement Museum” — a semi-jokingly titled international museum exhibition from the legendary indie-rock band featuring “previously unseen imagery, artwork and ephemera, commendations and commemorations, alongside rumored relics of the band’s real and imagined history (as well as exclusive merchandise and classic museum souvenirs),” according to the announcement. (The “1933” part is a deep reference to Pavement’s debut EP, “Slay Tracks 1933-1969,” which of course was released in 1989.)

A rep for the band confirmed to Variety that the exhibit is real but is also “sort of” a joke; it is very much in line with the band’s sense of humor.

The band, which disbanded in 2000 and is currently on its first reunion tour since 2010, is using the occasion of its four sold-out concerts at Brooklyn’s Kings Theater to launch the exhibit in New York — for just three days, Sept. 29 – Oct. 3 — before it begins a global tour that, according to the imagery accompanying the announcement, will visit London and Tokyo before being permanently installed in the group’s birthplace of Stockton, Calif.

“The New York opening begins a global exhibition schedule that ultimately arrives as a permanent archival fixture in the band’s hometown of Stockton, California,” the announcement reads, in the band’s familiar deadpan, not-entirely-serious tone. “‘Pavements 1933-2022: A Pavement Museum’ completes a circle for one of the most celebrated and deliberated bands in modern music and helps redefine a secret history performed in plain sight.”

Exhibit and tour info to date appears below.

Pavements 1933-2022: A Pavement Museum

475 Greenwich St.

New York, NY

September 29th through October 2nd

12-6pm

