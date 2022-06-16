Paul McCartney Joined by Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi at Tour Finale

Paul McCartney welcomed Bruce Springsteen on Thursday night at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., for a performance of the Boss’ anthem “Glory Days” and the early Beatles tune “I Wanna Be Your Man.”

Springsteen appeared 29 songs into the show, the last on the North American leg of McCartney’s “Got Back” tour. He previously performed “I Saw Her Standing There” with McCartney at the latter’s Aug. 5, 2013, show at London’s Hyde Park.

Later, Jon Bon Jovi came onstage with a handful of balloons and gave a quick “Happy Birthday” serenade to McCartney, who turns 80 on Saturday.

The Boss returned to play guitar at the end of the show-closing “Abbey Road” medley, trading solos with McCartney’s bandmates. From here, McCartney headlines the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival on June 24.

Watch a fan video of the performance below.

More to come…