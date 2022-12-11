Patti LaBelle Rushed Offstage at Milwaukee Concert as Crowd Evacuates Due to Bomb Threat

Patti LaBelle was abruptly rushed off the stage of her Milwaukee concert on Saturday evening, as authorities halted the event to respond to a bomb threat at the venue.

“Tonight’s show at the Riverside Theater has been postponed following a bomb threat investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department,” reads a statement shared by Pabst Theater Group, the organizer behind the concert. “We are thankful for the efforts of the Milwaukee Police Department and our customers and staff for their safe and orderly exit.”

Pabst Theater Group also shared that they are working with LaBelle to “reschedule the show.”

The Milwaukee Police Department was not immediately available for comment. CNN reported that all concert attendees were safely evacuated and that the investigation around the incident remains ongoing.

Footage of the 78-year-old singer being abruptly escorted from the stage circulated on social media Saturday evening shortly following the incident.

“Hold up! Wait!” LaBelle exclaims, before a group quickly removes her from the microphone and escorts her from the stage. Exclamations of confusion — “What happened?” — can be heard from the crowd as the lights dim onstage.

LaBelle is preparing to continue a tour through February and March of next year. She will also guest star in ABC’s “The Wonder Years” in a two-episode arc. The series’ new episodes will premiere midseason.

At 78 years old, LaBelle has stayed busy in the past few years, with screen credits on “A Soldier’s Story,” “A Different World,” “American Horror Story,” “Dancing with the Stars” and “The Masked Singer.” LaBelle launched a record label in 2017 called GPE Records, releasing her first jazz album, “Bel Hommage,” under the banner.