Paramore Drop New Single and Video, Confirm Album Release Date

The next Paramore era has officially commenced with the Nashville-based band releasing “This Is Why,” their first new single (and music) since 2017. The band also revealed their long-awaited sixth studio album of the same name will be released on Feb. 10 of next year, via Atlantic Records.

“Entering back into a world — and cultural landscape — very different from the one they last participated in, Paramore have returned with a song about exactly that,” reads the single’s press release.

“’This Is Why’ was the very last song we wrote for the album. To be honest, I was so tired of writing lyrics but Taylor convinced Zac and I both that we should work on this last idea. What came out of it was the title track for the whole album,” comments frontwoman Hayley Williams. “It summarizes the plethora of ridiculous emotions, the rollercoaster of being alive in 2022, having survived even just the last 3 or 4 years. You’d think after a global pandemic of fucking biblical proportions and the impending doom of a dying planet, that humans would have found it deep within themselves to be kinder or more empathetic or something.”

Williams posted a long statement about the album on the group’s Discord.

“This Is Why” begins with Williams declaring: “If you have an opinion, maybe you should shove it,” while a bouncing bassline drives the beat.

“This Is Why” also received its visual counterpart today. Directed by Turnstile’s Brendan Yates and filmed in Malibu last month, the earth-toned music video features performances from all three members of the beloved trio — Zac Farro, Taylor York and Williams.

Speaking on the video and collaboration, Williams says, “It was so rad working with Brendan. I’ve known the Turnstile guys for a little while and was so psyched to have our worlds collide in this way. There’s a cool kinship between the way our bands do things… Hopefully, we will get to play shows with them at some point.”

Recorded in Los Angeles, with long-time collaborator Carlos de la Garza, “This Is Why” will consist of 10 new Paramore songs with cover art shot by Zachary Gray. Ahead of the album’s release next February, the band is set to go on their first tour in over four years starting next week.

The North American trek is scheduled to begin on Oct. 2 in Bakersfield, Calif., at the Mechanics Bank Theater, and includes festival appearances at Austin City Limits and When We Were Young, plus an “intimate” show at New York’s Beacon Theater on Nov. 13. The band is donating a portion of their ticket sales to organizations including ARC Southeast, Kansas Abortion Funds, Shelter Safe Canada and Support and Feed.