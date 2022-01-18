Paramore, My Chemical Romance to Headline When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas

The Warped Tour may have hung its hat back in 2019, but the spirit of the pop-punk and Emo-heavy festival is alive and well, as demonstrated by today’s announcement of Live Nation’s upcoming When We Were Young festival.

The one-day event, taking place on Oct. 22 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, boasts headliners Paramore and My Chemical Romance, alongside dozens of other throwback emo-pop acts, including Bring Me the Horizon, A Day to Remember, Avril Lavigne, Bright Eyes and Jimmy Eat World.

When We Were Young marks Paramore’s first performance in four years, as singer Hayley Williams announced a couple months ago that the band would return in 2022. Meanwhile, My Chemical Romance recently reunited after a six-year breakup, which lasted from 2013 until 2019. Gerard Way and Co. have since played in Los Angeles, Australia, New Zealand and Japan, but the band was forced to postpone its North American and European tours due to COVID-19.

Also on the lineup are AFI, the Used, the All American Rejects, Taking Back Sunday, Car Seat Headrest, Dashboard Confessional, Alkaline Trio, Manchester Orchestra, Pierce the Veil, I Prevail and the Story So Far. Dance Gavin Dance, 30H!3, the Ready Set, Jxdn, Wolf Alice, La Dispute, the Wonder Years, Mayday Parade, Boys Like Girls, Hawthorne Heights and Meet Me at the Altar will also perform.

Elsewhere on the bill are the Maine, We the Kings, Mom Jeans, Poppy, Silverstein, the Starting Line, State Champs, Motionless In White, Prentiss, and the Linda Lindas, who made headlines for their library performance of “Racist, Sexist Boy.”

Presale begins at 10 a.m. PT on Friday, Jan. 21, with tickets starting at $19.99 down. Regular sale begins at 2 p.m. PT on Jan. 21.

View the full lineup below.