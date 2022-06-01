Panic! At The Disco Return With New Single, Unveil Track List for ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ Album

Panic! At the Disco has debuted new music for the first time since 2018, releasing the first single from their forthcoming seventh studio album, “Viva Las Vengeance” due August 19 via Fueled by Ramen/DCD2 Records. The eponymous title track is an anthemic and upbeat kick-off to the band’s long-awaited new era.
The song also received a video supplement, directed by frequent Panic collaborator Brendan Walter (“High Hopes”).
In announcing the forthcoming project, the band shared that “Viva Las Vengeance” is a “cinematic musical journey about the fine line between taking advantage of your youth, seizing the day and burning out.” From the perspective of frontman/songwriter Brendon Urie, this album “[takes] an introspective look into his relationship with his decade-plus career including growing up in Las Vegas, love, and fame.”
Urie recorded the album using a tape machine in Los Angeles alongside his friends and production partners, Jake Sinclair and Mike Viola (see official tracklisting below). Butch Walker also appears on several tracks, adding to a sound that showcases guitars and nods to the arena-rock sound of decades past, primarily the 1970s.
“Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn’t have before. I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest,” said Urie.
“Viva Las Vengeance” marks the first new music from Panic! At The Disco since the 2018 release of “Pray For The Wicked,” which included the single “High Hopes,” a massive hit that year and into the next which would peak at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The 2018 project was Panic’s second No. 1 album to debut atop the Billboard 200 chart, following 2016’s “Death of a Bachelor.”
The band has also announced the “Viva Las Vengeance Tour,” a global headlining arena trot kicking off on September 8 in Austin, TX. Special guests include Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers with Beach Bunny joining on select dates in North America. Tickets for the North American dates will be available to the general public starting Wednesday, June 8 at 10 a.m. local time and tickets for the European shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. local. See official tour dates below.
One dollar from each ticket sold in North America (one euro/one GBP in Europe and the UK) will go to the band’s Highest Hopes Foundation — a fund supporting organizations that advocate support for human rights for all people and communities subject to discrimination or abuse on the basis of gender, race, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity.
“VIVA LAS VENGEANCE” TRACKLIST
Viva Las Vengeance
Middle of a Break-up
Don’t Let The Light Go Out
Local God
Star Spangled Banger
God Killed Rock And Roll
Say It Louder
Sugar Soaker
Something About Maggie
Sad Clown
All By Yourself
Do It To Death
VIVA LAS VENGEANCE TOUR DATES
9/8/22 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
9/10/22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
9/11/22 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
9/13/22 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
9/14/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
9/16/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
9/17/22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
9/20/22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
9/21/22 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
9/23/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
9/25/22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
9/27/22 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
9/28/22 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
9/30/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/1/22 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
10/2/22 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
10/4/22 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena
10/5/22 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
10/7/22 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
10/8/22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/9/22 – Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
10/11/22 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/13/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
10/15/22 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/16/22 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/19/22 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
10/21/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
10/23/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
10/25/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
2/20/23 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle
2/21/23 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
2/23/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena
2/24/23 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
2/25/23 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdam Ahoy
2/28/23 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
3/1/23 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
3/3/23 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
3/4/23 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
3/6/23 – London, UK @ The O2
3/10/23 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena