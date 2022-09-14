See Ozzy Osbourne’s Full NFL Halftime Performance (Which Was Just a Short Clip on TV)

At this point, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and full-on metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has lived in Los Angeles much longer than he lived in his native England, so even though he and wife Sharon have said they’re returning to Merrie Olde, it made perfect sense for the “Prince of Fucking Darkness” to perform during halftime at the Los Angeles Rams’ season opener (and promote his new album, “Patient Number 9,” in the process.

Many fans were annoyed, to put it delicately, that just a brief clip of the performance was aired on television during the game — so here you can see it in all its glory.

For the set, Ozzy was joined by longtime band members Zakk Wylde and Tommy Clufetos, along with Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney and “Patient Number 9” producer Andrew Watt for a medley of the album’s title track, along with “Crazy Train,” the classic track from his debut solo album.

“Patient Number 9” features a bevy of stellar musicians: Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi — who co-founded the group with Ozzy more than 50 years ago — appears on one of his solo albums for the first time; Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton and Mike McCready of Pearl Jam play guitars along with Wylde; Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers and the late Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters play drums; and Metallica bassist/ former Ozzy band member Robert Trujillo of Metallica plays bass on most of the tracks, with Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses and Chaney playing on a few songs.