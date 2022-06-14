Ozuna Signs With WME in All Areas (EXCLUSIVE)

WME has signed Puerto Rican reggaetón and Latin trap singer-songwriter Ozuna in all areas. All four of his albums have topped the Billboard Latin Albums chart, as did a collaborative album with Anuel AA, “Los Dioses”; he is currently at work on his fifth solo full-length.

“I am excited to collaborate with many of the top agents at WME to further connect with my incredible fans in inventive ways and continue to bring my culture to the masses,” Ozuna says. “As an artist, I want to expand my brand and develop new and exciting opportunities together in all aspects of entertainment.”

Ozuna kicked off 2022 with “Santo,” a collaboration with Christina Aguilera, and followed with the singles “Deprimida,” “G-Wagon” and “Apretaito”; his latest “Ceremonia,” dropped on Fridayand appears in the upcoming HBO Max remake of “Father of the Bride.”

His previous studio albums have all received multi-platinum certifications from the RIAA: “Odisea” 16 times platinum, “Aura” 12 times, “Enoc” six times, and “Nibiru” four times.

He has appeared in the films “Tom & Jerry” and “F9.”

Ozuna recently announced a worldwide tour kicking off in Europe on June 30 in Seville, Spain, and with the U.S. leg beginning September 30 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. For the tour, Ozuna has teamed up with Solana for NFT and Web3 initiatives, built on Solana’s blockchain. For the first time, Ozuna will be offering his U.S. fans upgraded VIP and Meet & Greet experiences.

Ozuna continues to be represented by his longtime attorney Simran A. Singh of Singh, Singh & Trauben, and business manager Jose “Pepe” Cruz.