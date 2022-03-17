Outernet Live, Largest New London Live Events Venue For 80 Years, to Launch in Summer

The first newly built large live events venue in central London for 80 years is set to open this summer.

Outnet Live is a state of the art 2,000-capacity venue. Part of Outernet London, an immersive media and culture district set to open later this year, it will host live music, dance, immersive theatre, awards shows and brand experiences.

Green Light Development founders Robert Butters and Karrie Goldberg will manage and operate the venue as joint venture partners. It is already open for bookings.

Before co-founding Green Light Development, Butters was CFO and VP for business development at Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Really Useful Group and SVP of business development at SFX (now Live Nation).

Goldberg is also the founder and CEO of venue and talent booking agency The Kagency and has programmed and managed spaces for artists including Beyoncé, Madonna and Lady Gaga as well as high-end brands such as Cartier and Louis Vuitton.

They’ll be joined by the venue’s new chief operating officer Tristan Hoffman, who’s previously worked on venues in New York and London, including BB Kings Blues Club in Times Square, artistic director Leo Green, a concert promoter who most recently served as Live Nation’s director of live events, operations manager Octavia Harwood, who joins from a five-year run as head of venue management at the O2 Arena and beverage director Shannon Tebay, who comes from Savoy Hotel’s American Bar.

As part of the venue, the 12 Bar Club will also be revamped with an increased 350 capacity.

“This area of London has an amazing tradition of brilliant venues but many of them have sadly gone,” said Philip O’Ferrall, CEO and president Outernet Global said. “To open Outernet Live as part of our wider culture and music district makes us all immensely proud. It is absolutely vital that artists and fans have a place to go in the centre of our city to perform and enjoy live music and we will welcome many other types of events to our venue as well. When you factor in the incredible things we can do with the Outernet screens we move to another level and our offering is something that really can’t be found anywhere else in the world. We love the history of Denmark Street and embrace what the future holds.”

Butters and Goldberg said: “We have two amazing venues that sit at the heart of London’s first music, media and culture district. Launching Outernet Live is going to be very special as we combine a world class venue with the power of the wider Outernet campus.”