Oneohtrix Point Never — a.k.a. Electronic Musician and Weeknd Collaborator Daniel Lopatin — Signs Publishing Deal With Downtown

Downtown Music Services has inked a global music publishing administration agreement with Brooklyn-based artist, composer and producer Daniel Lopatin, the company announced Wednesday.

Lopatin, who records and performs as Oneohtrix Point Never, has released multiple albums and tracks over the years including his most recent project, “Magic Oneohtrix Point Never.”

He also has collaborated extensively with the Weeknd over the past two years, serving as an executive producer on the recent “Dawn FM” album, and also was musical director of the artist’s 2021 Super Bowl Half Time performance. Earlier this year he completed work on his first full album production for another artist, Soccer Mommy’s upcoming album “Sometimes, Forever.”

His production credits over the years also include David Byrne, Moses Sumney, Anohni and Charli XCX as well as collaborations with Iggy Pop, Rosalía, James Blake and Elizabeth Fraser.

His original film scores include Josh and Benny Safdie’s “Uncut Gems” and “Good Time,” for which he received the Best Soundtrack Award at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. Other film work includes Ariel Kleiman’s “Partisan” and contributions to Rick Alverson’s “The Mountain” and Sofia Coppola’s “The Bling Ring.”

Lopatin said, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to join forces with Downtown. The kinship I have with the team, paired with Downtown’s ambitious plans for a NYC studio facility is inspiring.”

Mike Smith, Global President of Downtown Music Services said, “I have been consistently floored by Daniel’s talent since I first heard Oneohtrix Point Never back in 2015. I swiftly fell down the rabbit hole of his work and was stunned by his film scores as well as his electronic work. He has an uncanny ability to work with a broad range of artists and create something unique. Whether it be Iggy Pop, FKA Twigs, the Safdie Brothers or The Weeknd the results are always spectacular and I am so excited to be on this journey with him.”