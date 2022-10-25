Olivia Rodrigo Drops First Beauty Collection With Glossier

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Baby pink is swapped out for lavender in Glossier’s new collaboration with Olivia Rodrigo, marking the beauty brand’s first-ever partnership with a celebrity since its founding in 2014. Anyone familiar with the teen sensation and Glossier (known for popularizing the “no-makeup-makeup” trend that still reigns over social media) knows that it’s a partnership made in beauty and skin care heaven.

“Less is more with skin care and makeup a lot of the time, and I’ve found when I keep things simple I feel the best too,” Rodrigo told Vogue earlier this month. “I love a natural and glowy look—when your skin just shines through, which is like, Glossier’s whole thing, and I love that.”

Although the partnership was announced in April, it officially kicks off today with the Olivia Rodrigo Collection, a limited-edition bundle made up of Rodrigo’s favorite products packaged in a custom mini bag in the singer’s signature lavender hue. It’s currently available on Glossier’s website for $68.

Inside the bag is the Ultralip, in a Rodrigo-inspired rosy-mauve shade called Pisces, and a Monochrome eyeshadow palette that shoppers can customize based on their own preferences and coloring.

Aside from curated product drops, Rodrigo’s role as ambassador will also have the singer lend her creative vision to the brand for future initiatives — from social media content to marketing campaigns. Before officially partnering with Glossier, she worked with the brand on Vogue Beauty Secrets and red carpet looks for events such as the AMAs and Grammys.

