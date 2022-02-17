Olivia Rodrigo Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of ‘Sour’ in ‘Intimate’ Disney Plus Movie

Olivia Rodrigo will flaunt her driver’s license in her upcoming Disney Plus movie “Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film)” as she takes fans on a road trip from Salt Lake City, where she began writing her debut album, to Los Angeles.

Along the way, Rodrigo will tell the stories behind “Sour,” and discuss how it feels to be a woman navigating pop stardom in her teens. Featuring behind-the-scenes footage in and out of the recording studio, the film will debut exclusively on Disney Plus on March 25.

The movie will also feature 11 songs from the triple-platinum album performed with new arrangements in unique locations, from Roy’s Motel & Café to Red Rock Canyon State Park. Special guests Jacob Collier, Blu DeTiger and Towa Bird will also make appearances. The film sounds slightly similar in feel to Billie Eilish’s “The World’s a Little Blurry,” although that film traced the singer’s career back three years; this one focuses on the album.

“This is a unique film experience where for the first-time fans will understand how her album came to be and why it was such a personal journey for Olivia,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, in a statement. “This is not a concert film per se, but really, an opportunity to experience first-hand how Olivia Rodrigo became one of the biggest music stars of the day — and a chance to see her perform the songs from ‘Sour’ like never before.”

Rodrigo, who was recognized as Variety‘s Hitmakers Songwriter of the Year, opened up about her brutally honest songwriting in December.

“I always write songs when I’m in the thick of whatever emotion I’m feeling,” the 18-year-old told Variety. “It’s like my therapy.”

From Disney Branded Television, “Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U” is directed by Stacey Lee and produced by Interscope Films and Supper Club.