Olivia Rodrigo Brings Out Alanis Morissette for ‘You Oughta Know’ at L.A.’s Greek Theatre

Olivia Rodrigo brought out Alanis Morissette on Tuesday night during her first of two shows at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre.

The duo sang Morissette’s 1995 hit “You Oughta Know” from her debut album “Jagged Little Pill,” with Morissette taking the first verse and Rodrigo belting out the second.

Alanis Morissette joins Olivia Rodrigo on stage in L.A. to perform “You Oughta Know.” #sourtour pic.twitter.com/PR5WU3CcqO — Variety (@Variety) May 25, 2022

“That’s truly the craziest thing that ever happened to me,” Rodrigo said after the performance. “She’s such an angel.”

Rodrigo has somewhat mirrored the beginning of Morissette’s career, with both reaching meteoric fame around the age of 18.

During the show, Rodrigo also spoke out about the elementary school shooting in Texas, saying that “I’m so heartbroken that this is the reality we’re living in.”

During her L.A. concert, Olivia Rodrigo advocates for stricter gun control in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas school shooting: “I’m so heartbroken that this is the reality that we’re living in.” https://t.co/uatO1Q5GEv pic.twitter.com/3pmj0ZzOE1 — Variety (@Variety) May 25, 2022

