×

optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Power Marketers of the Music Industry Talk TikTok and Vinyl at Variety’s 2022 Entertainment Marketing Summit

Olivia Rodrigo Brings Out Alanis Morissette for ‘You Oughta Know’ at L.A.’s Greek Theatre

olivia rodrigo
Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP

Olivia Rodrigo brought out Alanis Morissette on Tuesday night during her first of two shows at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre.

The duo sang Morissette’s 1995 hit “You Oughta Know” from her debut album “Jagged Little Pill,” with Morissette taking the first verse and Rodrigo belting out the second.

“That’s truly the craziest thing that ever happened to me,” Rodrigo said after the performance. “She’s such an angel.”

Rodrigo has somewhat mirrored the beginning of Morissette’s career, with both reaching meteoric fame around the age of 18.

During the show, Rodrigo also spoke out about the elementary school shooting in Texas, saying that “I’m so heartbroken that this is the reality we’re living in.”

More to come…

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad