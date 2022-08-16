Olivia Rodrigo to Induct Alanis Morissette Into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Olivia Rodrigo will be inducting Alanis Morissette into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame in a ceremony scheduled for Sept. 24 at Toronto’s Massey Hall. The event will also include performances from Alessia Cara, JP Saxe and Ruby Waters, who will play songs from Morissette’s catalog in commemoration.

“I remember hearing Alanis for the first time when I was about 13,” Rodrigo said in a statement about Morissette’s impact and influence on her career. “I was in the car with my parents when ‘Jagged Little Pill’ came on. I heard ‘Perfect,’ I was like, ‘Oh, my God… You can write songs like that?’ I just looked at music and songwriting in a completely different way.”

The two recently shared a stage together, performing Morissette’s 1995 hit “You Oughta Know” during Rodrigo’s “Sour” tour stop in Los Angeles earlier this year. “That’s truly the craziest thing that ever happened to me,” Rodrigo said after the performance. “[Morissette] is such an angel.”

Both Rodrigo and Morissette share the commonality of having achieved meteoric fame in their late teenage years and being open about heartbreak in their lyricism. The two have previously discussed their similarities and affinities with one another, even interviewing each other for a Rolling Stone cover. In addition to performing with Morissette back in May, Rodrigo has also sang surprise duets in recent months alongside Avril Lavigne, Lily Allen and Natalie Imbruglia.

In addition to Morissette’s ceremony, Bryan Adams, Jim Vallance, David Foster and Daniel Lavoie will also be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame. Previously announced performers for the night’s events include Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake, Corey Hart, Jessie Reyez, Charlotte Cardin, Serena Ryder, Deborah Cox, Chicago’s Neil Donell, Pierre Lapointe, Maurice Moore, Bobby Bazini, Clerel, Bruno Pelletier and Marie-Mai, who will also be hosting the Gala broadcast via SiriusXM.