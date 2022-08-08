×
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Nicki Minaj to Receive Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and Perform at 2022 VMAs

Olivia Newton-John Remembered by Hollywood: ‘We Are Forever Hopelessly Devoted to You’

By
Thania Garcia, Wilson Chapman
GREASE, Olivia Newton-John, 1978, (c) Paramount
©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Col

Jane Lynch, Antonio Banderas, Lea Salonga, Gabrielle Union, George Takei and more have posted tributes to “Grease” star and singer Olivia Newton-John, who died on Monday at 73 years old. In addition to John Travolta, who shared a heartfelt post about his “Grease” co-star on Instagram, other actors, directors and members of Hollywood took to social media to remember Newton-John’s career.

On Monday, Newton-John’s husband announced that she “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California…surrounded by family and friends,” adding that she was “a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years” after sharing her experiences with breast cancer.

Jane Lynch, who sang “Physical” alongside Newton-John for her guest episode on “Glee” in 2010, simply tweeted “ONJ. Angel.”

“Star Trek” actor George Takei said: “We have lost a great, iconic artist in Olivia Newton John, gone too soon from us at age 73. I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond. Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth.”

Lea Salonga, who stars in HBO Max’s “Pretty Little Liars” reboot “Original Sin,” said: “Rest In Peace, Olivia Newton-John. Hers was one of the voices of my childhood. Deepest condolences to everyone she loved and loved her.”

Director James Gunn shared his condolences and revealed he lived in Newton-John’s former house at one point.

“Last Night in Soho” and “Shaun of the Dead” director Edger Wright paid tribute to the late star by praising her cult-classic musical film “Xanadu.”

Read more reactions to Newton-John’s death below.

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad