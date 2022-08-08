Olivia Newton-John Remembered by Hollywood: ‘We Are Forever Hopelessly Devoted to You’

Jane Lynch, Antonio Banderas, Lea Salonga, Gabrielle Union, George Takei and more have posted tributes to “Grease” star and singer Olivia Newton-John, who died on Monday at 73 years old. In addition to John Travolta, who shared a heartfelt post about his “Grease” co-star on Instagram, other actors, directors and members of Hollywood took to social media to remember Newton-John’s career.

On Monday, Newton-John’s husband announced that she “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California…surrounded by family and friends,” adding that she was “a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years” after sharing her experiences with breast cancer.

Jane Lynch, who sang “Physical” alongside Newton-John for her guest episode on “Glee” in 2010, simply tweeted “ONJ. Angel.”

“Star Trek” actor George Takei said: “We have lost a great, iconic artist in Olivia Newton John, gone too soon from us at age 73. I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond. Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth.”

Lea Salonga, who stars in HBO Max’s “Pretty Little Liars” reboot “Original Sin,” said: “Rest In Peace, Olivia Newton-John. Hers was one of the voices of my childhood. Deepest condolences to everyone she loved and loved her.”

Director James Gunn shared his condolences and revealed he lived in Newton-John’s former house at one point.

Really sad to hear about the passing of Olivia Newton-John. My first real crush as a kid. I loved Grease & her music & I coincidentally also bought & lived in for a while the wonderful home she built in Malibu. May she Rest In Peace. ❤️ https://t.co/gP10SJWqFZ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 8, 2022

“Last Night in Soho” and “Shaun of the Dead” director Edger Wright paid tribute to the late star by praising her cult-classic musical film “Xanadu.”

Olivia Newton John so completely dominated the charts and Top Of The Pops when I was a kid, it felt like she WAS pop music. And yes, Xanuda is still a stone cold classic song. RIP x pic.twitter.com/k8wR1bi5G0 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) August 8, 2022

Rest in peace, Olivia Newton-John. 🖤

Deepest condolences to all of his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/qgHBVX4iMz — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 8, 2022

Farewell with love to the legend who will forever be my first crush. Rest In Peace, Olivia Newton-John. 🥲🙏🏼👼🏻 https://t.co/IDdhwtoiDX — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) August 8, 2022

“Grease” is my #1 movie of all time and made me a lifelong Olivia Newton John fan. Me and my sister watched Xanadu more times than I could count. Sending so much love and prayers to a real gift of a woman and talent. #RIPOliviaNewtonJohn 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/1M8lcVQuON — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) August 8, 2022

RIP Olivia Newton-John

Thank you so much for wonderful music and fun memories. pic.twitter.com/QBUnxEgmtn — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) August 8, 2022

I am SO saddened at the news of the passing of Olivia Newton John. I remember being so star struck when I met her at my first Hollywood gathering for Paramount. She was the sweetest and brightest light and I loved getting to know her on “It’s My Party.” RIP dear, sweet Olivia. pic.twitter.com/4FFgolVQNk — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) August 8, 2022

Very sad that lovely, talented, brave Olivia Newton- John has died. I never got to meet her, but everyone says she was wonderful- always kind. — Mia Farrow🇺🇦 (@MiaFarrow) August 8, 2022