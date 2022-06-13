Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival Adds ‘Bonus Weekend’ With Alanis Morissette, Haim and the Black Keys

As happened last year with the Eddie Vedder-helmed Ohana Festival, an “encore weekend” has been added for the Southern California rock gathering. But this ain’t no Coachella — the second weekend, set for Oct. 8-9, has a lineup that is entirely difference than who was booked for the initial one, apart from the presence of Vedder himself on both bills.

Joining the Pearl Jam frontman (who is only bringing his solo-artist band this time) for weekend 2 only are three pretty significant headliners in their own right: Alanis Morissette, the Black Keys and Haim. Also on the bill are such festival or concert draws as the Roots, Band of Horses, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Julieta Venegas, Marcus King, the Afghan Whigs and Amos Lee.

The setup is similar to what happened with Ohana Fest last year, with a second two-day weekend announced well after the initial three-day weekend. In the case of the 2021 fest(s), Pearl Jam and Brandi Carlile were the only overlapping acts.

Already announced for weekend 1 when it went on sale months ago were artists including Stevie Nicks, Pink, Jack White, St. Vincent, Brittany Howard and Billy Strings. As with the 2021 lineups, both rosters for 2022 have an unusually heavy concentration of female artists, as music festivals comparatively go.

Presale tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. PT, and “any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday” at the same time, an announcement said. Compared with other concerts or festivals, where the presale often goes to cardholders for favored credit cards, the presale for Ohana seems to be less restrictive and involves signing up for announcements from the festival’s mailing list on its website.

Other artists rounding out the “bonus weekend” bill for 2022 include the Front Bottoms, Amyl & The Sniffers, Iceage, Painted Shield, Pluralone, Hamilton Leithauser, Charlotte Lawrence, Illuminati Hotties, Trousdale, Seratones, Jaime Wyatt and Jonny Roundhouse.

Ohana Festival lineup for both 2022 weekends Ohana Festival

Ohana Festival will again take place at the bucolic Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, one of the southernmost beach cities in Orange County, California.

Tickets for the two-day second weekend start at $280 for both days or $159 for a single day. VIP passes with access to a more leisurely viewing and dining area are $950 and $499. High rollers can spend $8900 for a “VIP+ experience” that includes a three-night stay at a five-star hotel, among with access to the backstage artist/guest lounge and many other amenities.

Tickets for the initial three-day weekend are still available but described as “running low” on the Ohana website. For that weekend, general admission for three days is $450, and it’s $159 for a single day.