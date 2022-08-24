Migos’ Offset Sues Group’s Label Over Ownership of Solo Recordings

Amid longstanding rumors that Atlanta rap trio Migos is breaking up, the group’s Offset is suing its record label Quality Control, which he says continues to claim ownership of his recent solo releases despite the rapper buying back the rights in a 2021 deal, for which he “paid handsomely,” according to the complaint.

Quality Control continues to hold interest in Migos as a group, but Offset alleges that the label’s ownership claim over his solo recording and songwriting is “wrongful and knowingly violates Offset’s rights to his own music.” The rift has apparently been present for some time, as the other two group members, Quavo and Takeoff, have been performing without Offset and are set to perform as Migos — but without him — on Saturday at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Based on a settlement agreement from January 2021, “Offset and Quality Control terminated the Production Agreement with respect to Offset’s solo recording services, and Offset became the sole owner of all rights, title and interest in and to his services as a solo recording artist, entertainer and songwriter.”

Separately from Quality Control, Offset released the single “54321” earlier this year. Yet according to the complaint, “Quality Control persists in asserting that it has an ownership interest in ‘54321’ and, presumably, all Offset’s future solo recordings.” Offset alleges that Quality Control demanded that Motown Records (a division of Universal Music Group which now handles distribution for the artist), “publicly (though falsely) list Quality Control as holding an ownership interest in the recording of ‘54321.’”

Offset is seeking a declaratory judgment that Quality Control maintains no rights, title or interest in his solo career.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, has two children with his wife, Cardi B.

Reps for Offset, Quality Control and Motown did not immediately respond to Variety‘s requests for comment.