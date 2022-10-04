Adam Lambert Contributes ‘Mad About the Boy’ Cover for Noel Coward Documentary

British playwright, composer, songwriter actor and singer Noel Coward may have been among the first multi-hyphenates and an influencer long before there were such concepts. Coward died in 1973 at the age of 73 and will be remembered on the 50th anniversary his death with a new documentary, “Mad About The Boy — The Noel Coward Story,” due out in 2023.

Contributing a cover of the title song, which was first released in 1932, is Adam Lambert, whose version — produced by Amanda Ghost and Johnny Coffer — is due out on Oct. 7. The former “American Idol” finalist and touring vocalist in Queen called Coward “an inspiration.” A committed bachelor and a gay man, Coward was the ultimate socialite who was known for his lively and spirited parties — which included such guests as the Queen Mother. Knighted in 1970, he received a Tony Award that same year. Among his stage and screen credits are “Brief Encounter,” “Blithe Spirit” and “Private Lives.”

Coward moved to Jamaica in his adult years, and died at his home there, known as the Firefly Estate, where a sculpture overlooking the island’s north coast remains.

English playwright, composer, director, actor and singer, Noël Coward in London for the premiere of ‘The Italian Job’ in which he plays a part, 30th May 1969. Getty Images

The feature documentary about his life is being helmed by Barnaby Thompson who said, “Noel Coward was a fascinating character. He invented the modern Englishman — witty, sophisticated, and stylish — but was born poor and left school when he was 9. He was a sex symbol who was queer in a very straight world and he was exiled from the country he came to define.”

A prolific songwriter, Coward’s songs — Warner Music is home to his catalog — will also be used in the film.